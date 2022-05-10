The Godswill Akpabio Stadium has been chosen to host the CAF confederation cup final slated to hold 20th of May, 2022 as stated by Paul Bassey, the Senior Special Assistant on Sport to the Akwa Ibom State Governor.

The final comes after the semi-final clashes between Orlando Pirates against Al Ahli Tripoli and RS Berkane against TP Mazembe.

After the news of Morocco being handed the hosting of the CAF Champions League on Monday, many sport enthusiasts have thought Nigeria had lost the opportunity to host the final of Africa’s inter-club competition.

But it was clarified by Mr Bassey, who spoke exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES about Nigeria being one of the six countries to have bid for the final of both the Champions League and Confederation Cup matches.

“Nigeria with six other countries bid to the CAF Champions League final and the CAF Confederation Cup final because it is now a one-off as opposed to the former home and win final before.

“It is now held on a neutral ground. CAF sent out people to inspect the stadiums, they came to UYO because when Nigeria bid they presented Uyo as a venue.”

He also added that not only the pitch constituted the selection of Morocco but other things outside the stadium like transportation, medical facilities, etc.

“It is not only the stadium, it’s about the medical facilities, hotels, transport and security also and they came here, at the end of the day CAF decided that Morocco will host the Champions League final.

But Uyo has won the right to host CAF’s second tournament- the Confederations Cup.