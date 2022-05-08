After the disappointing loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final clash during the week, Manchester City got back to winning ways in the EPL with a five-goal victory over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

A brace from Raheem Sterling and goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden in the first and second half was enough to send the Citizens to the first position on the table-three points clear of arch-rival, Liverpool.

According to Opta, Man City’s five-nil victory wIwobi’s as the 30th time since Pep Guardiola took over in the 2016-17 season.

5+ – @ManCity have scored five or more goals in a Premier League game for the 30th time since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016-17, which is more than the second and third most instances by teams combined.

First half

Manchester City started to push for a goal as early as possible in the game with attacking options from Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan in the first two minutes.

A chance for City fell to Laporte but his volley failed to hit the target in the 11th minute.

Newcastle were more aggressive with the ball but City made use of their opportunities in attacking the visitors.

Sterling finally broke the deadlock with a header in the 19th minute. It was the English forward’s 50th Premier League goal at the Etihad.

In the 26th minute, Joao Cancelo failed to double the lead with his strike as Martin Dubravka made the save.

Laporte with the freedom of the Etihad as he tapped into an open net to double the lead for the league leaders before halftime.

Second half

Ruben Dias couldn’t continue in the second half due to injury as he was replaced by Fernandinho.

After several attempts in the second half, Rodri powered a header to put the hosts in a three-goal advantage in the 61st minute.

While it was as if the game has ended, two quick goals from Foden and Sterling in stoppage time put the icing on City’s victory.

With three games left in the season, it is now City’s title to lose.

In other games played, Eddie Nketiah’s first-half brace was enough to defeat 10-man Leeds at the Emirate Stadium.

The win means Arsenal have a four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the fourth UEFA Champions League spot.

At the King Power Stadium, Alex Iwobi’s Everton picked a vital 2-1 away victory over Leicester City.

Iwobi made an assist for Vitaly Mychenko in the sixth minute to put Frank Lampard’s team in front.

Patson Daka equalised but Everton regained the lead through Mason Hogate’s header in the 30th minute to go 16th, one point above both Burnley and Leeds with one game in hand.