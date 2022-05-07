Liverpool had to come from behind to earn a draw against Tottenham on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds needed all three points to go ahead of Manchester City.

Antonio Conte’s men displayed dogged defending to take a point off the quadruple-chasing Liverpool team, who will now hope Newcastle can do them a favour on Sunday at the Etihad.

Said Mane threatened Hugo Lloris with a long-distance belter, which was well held as Liverpool started on a fast note.

Jurgen Klopp started Luis Diaz on the left flank after his heroics away at Villarreal in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah had a shot blocked in the 11th minute and Virgil Van Dijk headed wide in the 23rd minute when he could have done better. Tottenham played primarily on the counter.

Ryan Sessegnon’s wayward defensive header almost turned into an assist for Salah in the 28th minute but for Lloris’ intervention.

Van Dijk headed against the crossbar as the first half wound down. Lloris saved well from Diaz as Liverpool cranked up the pressure on the Tottenham defence.

On a rare counter, Pierre Hojbjerg hit Alisson’s right post as the half ended.

The second half was 11 minutes old when Lloris started a Tottenham attack with a goal kick. The Liverpool defenders allowed Harry Kane time on the ball and he hurt them with his distribution.

Kane found Ryan Sessegnon, who found a perfectly-placed Son Heung-min to tap into an empty net.

Emerson Royal could have done better with a cross in the 59th minute as Sessegnon’s pass was too strong for Son.

Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson while Diogo Jota came on for Jordan Henderson in the 65th minute as Klopp pushed for an equaliser.

When it finally came in the 74th minute, it was orchestrated by Diaz, whose shot took a deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur and wrong-footed Lloris.

As much as Liverpool pushed afterward, they could not find the go-ahead goal.

The point takes them above City on goal difference but City will be expected to beat Newcastle at the Etihad on Sunday.