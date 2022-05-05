Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets have been drawn to face France and Canada in the group stage of this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

In the draw ceremony held Thursday night, the Nigerian girls are housed in Group C where they will also face Korea Republic.

The Thursday draw ceremony took place at the Teatro Nacional (National Theatre) in San José, the capital of Costa Rica where all the 16 participating countries were shared into four groups.

Ghana’s Black Maidens, the other team flying Africa’s flag were placed in Group with Japan, the Netherlands and USA.

Only four countries, namely Germany, Brazil, USA and Nigeria have played in all editions of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as a U19 championship in Canada 20 years ago.

Germany have won the championship thrice (2004, 2010 and 2014); USA have won thrice (2002, 2008 and 2012) while Nigeria have twice reached the Final, losing to Germany in 2010 and 2014.

Ghana, Africa’s other flagbearers, have reached the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on five previous occasions, crashing out at the group stage each time.

This year’s finals will be played at the same two venues that hosted the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2014: Estadio Nacional in San José and the Morera Solo Stadium in Alajuela.

Full Groups

Group A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain Brazil

Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico

Group C France, Nigeria, Canada, Korea Republic

Group D: Japan, Netherlands, Ghana, USA