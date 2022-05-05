Barely two weeks after returning from a long injury setback that kept her away for up to two months, Nigerian superstar Asisat Oshoala has regained her goal-scoring form.

Oshoala got one of the goals as the Barcelona women’s team came from behind to hammer Sevilla 5-1 and effectively continue their undefeated season in the Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

Interestingly it was another Nigerian Toni Payne that gave Sevilla the surprise lead before Oshoala and her Barca teammates turned the game on its head in the second half.

Payne benefitted from a defensive mix up to put Sevilla up in the 40th minute which they took to the halftime break.

Expectedly, Barcelona were eager for an equaliser immediately after action resumed in the second half.

And in the 58th minute, their wish came through as Sevilla’s Claudia Pina inadvertently turned the ball into her own net to make it 1-1

Two minutes after drawing level, Oshoala put her team in front after benefitting from an assist from Caldentey.

While the Nigerian was pulled off moments after for Jennifer Hermoso in the 71st minute, Barcelona scored three more goals to end Thursday’s tie 5-1.

Though already crowned champions, Barcelona with 84 points have now won all 28 league games played this season.

They would be hoping to keep the tempo till the end of this campaign.

Meanwhile, the next stop for Oshoala and her Barcelona Femeni team is an away tie against Rayo Vallecano while Payne’s Sevilla welcome Sporting Huelva.

Both fixtures are scheduled to take place this Sunday, May 8.