Roman Abramovich has refuted media reports suggesting he is making loan repayment demands that could hamper the planned sale of Chelsea Football Club.

Abramovich via a statement issued on his behalf on the Chelsea website on Thursday maintained he is not demanding the repayment of his £1.6billion loan to the Blues as being speculated.

The sanctioned Blues owner insisted he has engaged with the Government to discuss how the promised charity donation from the sale should be carried out.

Abramovich is literally being forced to sell off Chelsea having been branded as a supporter of Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has received global condemnation.

The spokesman for Abramovich in Thursday’s statement said the Russian billionaire is not reneging on his earlier promises as regards the sale of the London club.

He said: “Firstly, Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed.

“Since the initial announcement, Abramovich’s team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organisations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities.

“The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans.

“Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organisations.”

The statement added: “Secondly, Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him.

“Such suggestions are entirely false, as are suggestions that Abramovich increased the price of the club last minute.

“As part of Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation.

“Following sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Abramovich by the UK since announcing that the club would be sold, the loan has also become subject to EU sanctions, requiring additional approvals.

“That means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities.

“These funds are still earmarked for the Foundation. The Government are aware of these restrictions as well as the legal implications.”