Organisers of the just concluded 2022 JOF U-13 Football Championship held in Lagos have thumbed up the exemplary display of the youngsters that took part in the month-long competition.

Founder and CEO of the sponsor company, JOF Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Olugboyegun said he was very delighted with the performance of the finalists at this year’s edition.

He also expressed his excitement with the high standard of play displayed by all the other teams that participated in the month-long youth football tournament in Lagos.

According to him, the young boys need all the support they can get to hone their skills in the game as the future is bright ahead.

“There are different ways to make it in life. You either get to the top through education or through your talent. In our case, we are helping to build the talent of these boys in football and with what I saw here during the final match, I could see that we are doing the right thing because these boys are full of football talent and I could see them going places in the game,” Olugboyegun said.

He reiterated the plan of his company to partner with the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association to continue with the organisation of the youth football competition.

Meanwhile, after a rigorous journey to the final, the two finalists at the just concluded JOF U-13 Football Championship lived up to expectations as the kids displayed soccer artistry to the delight of high profile dignitaries and fans at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday.

The tough final duel between Bullets Babes of Badagry and Paul Boys of Aboru in Lagos ended in stalemate, but the spot-kicks favoured the boys from Badagry thanks to their goalkeeper, Anime Ebube.

Ebube saved two of the penalties to give his side the much-desired 3-1 victory to lift the gold trophy and the winning prize of N350,000, while Paul Boys received the sum of N250, 000.

The third-place match played earlier produced nine goals thriller between Loko Babes and Solution Boys.

Loko Babes, however, carried the day in the tie that ended 5-4 in their favour.

They pocketed the sum of N200,000, while Solution Boys received N150,000.

David Atolagbe of Loko Babes with his eight goals in his kitty won the Highest Goal Scorer award, Paul Boys’ Bakare Quyyun won the Best Goalkeeper award, while Daniel Cosmos of Bullet Babes won the Most Valuable Player (MVP).