Just like in 2017, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team choked in the UEFA Champions League as they lost a 1-0 lead in the 90th minute to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in extra time.

For the umpteenth time this season, Carlo Ancelotti found the formula to revive an almost down and out Real Madrid team to nick an unlikely win.

Against Chelsea in the quarterfinal, Madrid were out in the 80th minute. On Wednesday, they pulled off a later miracle.

Riyad Mahrez scored the goal that was taking City though in the 73rd minute and the Manchester team had more ball possession.

Guardiola took off Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, and Mahrez while Ancelotti threw on Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, and Eduardo Camavinga.

After these substitutions, Real Madrid found more energy through the middle and down the right flank giving Madrid impetus as they searched for an equaliser, which would not have taken them through.

But they found two. In the 90th and 91st minutes, Madrid’s saviour against Chelsea Rodrygo resurrected his team.

Before then, Jack Grealish had almost scored a second but his goal-bound shot was cleared on the line by Eder Militao. A minute later, Courtois got his studs to another shot by Grealish. This was in the 89th minute.

Rodrygo then came to the fore. First, he got ahead of Ederson for a close tap-in and then he produced a majestic header that Ederson just watched sail into the net.

Just like they did against Chelsea, Karim Benzema then scored the go-ahead goal from the penalty spot in extra time.

The Madrid captain got his toe on the ball ahead of Ruben Dias to win the penalty. He then calmly sent Ederson the wrong way to cap an unlikely comeback.

The 13-time champions continued the habit of literally coming back from the dead. They did it against PSG, took it higher against Chelsea, and rocked City with their latest resurrection.

As it happened in 2017 when City were knocked out by Monaco after a 3-1 loss in France, another 3-1 loss put paid to Guardiola’s quest to win the Champions League again after his last time with Barcelona in 2011.

He will have to try again next season while Liverpool and Real Madrid duel over the best team in Europe title on May 28 in Paris.