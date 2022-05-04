When Pep Guardiola led Barcelona to two UEFA Champions League victories in three seasons- 2009 and 2011- many were led to believe the new flavour of the month had more titles in him.

Despite taking a year’s break, Guardiola was expected to continue winning the big-eared trophy when he moved to Bayern Munich, who had just won a treble under Jupp Heynckes in 2013.

However, the tiki-taka master strategist could not steer the Bavarians to the final of the competition.

In 2016, Guardiola moved to Manchester City and it was thought that it would be a matter of time but six years into his stint, he has only managed one semi-final and one final.

Eleven years after he won his last, Guardiola surely needs another UCL final appearance to show he is still the managerial genius though with less hair.

Review of the first leg

With 11 minutes on the clock in Manchester last week, it looked like City were going to embarrass 13-time champions Real Madrid. Leading 2-0, Kevin de Bruyne was the conductor-in-chief, pulling the strings but Riyad Mahrez let Madrid off the hook.

With Karim Benzema, Real Madrid always had a chance and he showed his prime predatory skills with a controlled volley and his ‘panenka’ penalty in the 82nd minute to ensure City have to roll up their sleeves and prepare for a fight in the second leg.

Important details for the second leg

Injuries and suspensions meant some rejigging for the first leg, especially for City, who did not have the service of any of their flying fullbacks. On Wednesday, Joao Cancelo will return after suspension while Kyle Walker is still touch-and-go.

Madrid will have their best defensive midfielder Casemiro back on the pitch, giving more offensive freedom to both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Vinicius Junior has continued to show his edge on the left of Madrid’s attack which makes it more important for Guardiola that Walker is fit to quell that threat.

There are three factors in Madrid’s favour-Benzema, their history in the tournament, and Carlo Ancelotti’s handling of any tense situation. Ancelotti believes desire and passion alone will not be enough to dislodge City on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu.

“Tomorrow we’ll see a great game between two great teams with great players. Whenever you play a Champions League semi-final, it’s not something you can do out of sheer heart and motivation alone.

“It’s an important component, but that’s not enough. There are individual aspects, it takes a combination of circumstances to win the Champions League.

” If we win tomorrow, it won’t be because we’re motivated or the magical atmosphere, it will be because of our collective commitment and the individual qualities of our players.”

Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference: “Probably, we have to be better [than the first leg],” and there is some truth in that.

But he also added: “We can play much worse than we played and we can win. We cannot deny my assessment is right. Nobody knows. Sometimes you get what you don’t deserve, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“We have to perform incredibly well and win the game. To knock Madrid out, you have to perform well over two games.”

Will it be another barnstormer between Ancelotti and Guardiola?

The kickoff time is 8 p.m.