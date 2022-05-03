Kelechi Iheanacho has been a part of a Leicester City team that has made history in the past.

The Nigerian forward helped the Foxes win a first-ever FA Cup last season and the Community Shield at the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

But sitting in 11th place in the Premier League means the Foxes are focused on the Europa Conference League, in which they travel to Rome on Thursday hoping to beat Roma and qualify for a first-ever European final.

After losing 3-1 to Tottenham on Saturday, Iheanacho told his club’s website that the squad is concentrated on getting something for the fans this season.” We’ll keep going and keep giving them our best and hopefully, we’ll get something for them on Thursday.”

Iheanacho has not had as much joy in front of goal this season. He notched just his fourth league goal against Tottenham last Saturday after scoring 12 last season.

“We are really disappointed in the game. We lost, and obviously, we played well in both halves. But what changed the course was the goals.

“We’re always together when we win and when we lose, so we won’t dwell. We’ll move forward, and hopefully, we’ll sort that out and focus on the next games,” he added.

He elaborated on the importance of support from their travelling fans.

About 3,000 were on hand to cheer the Foxes on Saturday at the Tottenham Stadium. “Our supporters always support us, in good and bad situations. They’re always there for us.

Iheanacho believes Brendan Rodgers’ team has enough quality to finish the season on a high. “We have a good squad, we can change things around.

“Hopefully, it will work quite well for us. They [Roma] have a strong team, but we’re looking to get to the final,” he concluded.