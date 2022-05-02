Nigeria’s national under-17 girls’ football team, the Flamingos, now have one more hurdle-their Ethiopian counterparts, to scale to earn a ticket to this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup finals taking place in India in October.

This came to light after they defeated hosts Egypt 2-0 in Cairo on Saturday to advance on a 6-0 aggregate into the final round of the African qualifiers.

The team’s top goalscorer, Opeyemi Ajakaiye, had opened the scores in the fifth minute of the match before Aminat Bello added a second nine minutes later at the Petrosports Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Flamingos had about two weeks earlier in Abuja had beaten the Egyptian side 4-0.

They will now meet the Ethiopians who qualified on a 3-1 aggregate, after losing 1-0 in the second leg clash in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

They had defeated South Africa 3-0 away in Johannesburg in the first leg of their third-round clash. The Ethiopians had edged Uganda on the away goals rule in the second round, with a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

The Flamingos, who have played in every edition of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup except one, are undefeated in this qualifying series and are yet to concede a goal.

They hammered the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 in Kinshasa and 5-0 in Benin City, for an 8-0 aggregate scoreline, before sending the Egyptians packing 6-0.

The first leg of the Nigeria/Ethiopia final round fixture will hold on May 21, with the second leg taking place two weeks later.

(NAN)