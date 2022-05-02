The leagues in Europe are gradually winding down and some Nigerian players continue to play prominent roles for their respective clubs.

Super Lig (Turkey)

Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor)

Nigerian forward Nwakaeme was part of the historic squad that won the league with Trabzonspor after almost four decades.

The Istanbul outfit were confirmed as the Super Lig champions after their 2-2 home draw to Antalyaspor with three games left.

Nwakaeme, who just recovered from an injury, saw the action on the bench during the four-goal thriller.

The 33-year-old’s 21 goal haul in the Black Sea Storm’s title challenge yielded results for the club he joined in 2018 from Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Serie A (Italy)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Osimhen was involved in the second and third goals for Napoli during the 6-1 win over Sassuolo on Saturday.

Osimhen scored a header from Lorenzo Insigne’s cross in the 15th minute. Meanwhile, he also contributed to Hirving Lozano’s goal four minutes later.

The Nigerian forward has now made 15 goal contributions in his last 24 appearances for Spaletti’s side. Napoli are third on the table and confirmed their Champions League

Ola Aina (Torino)

Aina was an unused substitute during Torino’s 3-1 away victory over nine-man Empoli.

Ligue 1 (France)

Moses Simon (Nantes)

Nigerian forward Moses Simon scored a brace in Nantes’ 2-2 draw to 10-man RC Lens. Moses scored in the eighth and 32nd minutes during his 70 minutes of action.

The winger scored the first goal after converting Ragis Coco’s header from the left in the eighth minute.

Moses scored the second from a Nantes loose ball in the Lens defence area in the 32nd minute.

The 26-year-old has now scored six goals and made eight assists during his 29 appearances this season. Nantes are ninth on the table.

Terrem Moffi, Innocent Bonke (Lorient)

Moffi’s eighth Ligue 1 goal couldn’t help Lorient on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Reims at home. Moffi scored in the 32nd minute through a counterattack by Enzo Le Fee.

Moffi must have thought his goal would earn a point for his side but relegation continues to haunt Lorient as Bilal Toure scored Reims’ winning goal in the 59th minute.

Advertisements





The Nigerian forward was a threat to the visitors’ defence throughout his 83 minutes of action. Moffi’s compatriot Innocent Bonke featured for 68 minutes.

Lorient are 16th on the 20-team league table with three games left in the season.

EPL (England)

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)

Iheanacho scored Leicester City’s consolation goal during the Foxes’ 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham’s London stadium.

The Nigerian forward scored at stoppage time with what happened to be his only shot on target.

The Nigerian forward now has four goals to his name in 24 league appearances.

Iheanacho played throughout the encounter as Brendan Rodgers’ Side began the new month on a shaky form.

Meanwhile, Lookman, who forced a late equaliser against Roma in UEFA Europa Conference League watched the entirety of Sunday’s game from the bench.

Leicester City are 11th on the table.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Iwobi featured in Everton’s crucial 1-0 victory over Chelsea. The goal was scored by Richardson in the 46th minute.

Iwobi has been an active member of Frank Lampard’s side, featuring in the Toffees’ last eight games,

The Nigerian was deplored as a right-wingback with more defending than his usual attacking style of play.

During his 90 minutes of action, Iwobi made three clearances, two tackles, and one interception. Everton stay in 18th place with 32 points but with a game in hand over 16th-placed Burnley and 17th-placed Leeds United.

Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu, and Troost Ekong (Watford)

Dennis was the only Nigerian player to feature in Watford’s 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

It was the Hornet’s fifth consecutive defeat as they stay close with Norwich in the 19th position with 22 points.

Dennis played for 90 minutes during the encounter but his impact wasn’t felt while the duo of Samuel Kalu and Troost Ekong saw the game on the bench.

Dennis has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances.

Championship

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Nigerian defender Ajayi was instrumental in West Brom’s 1-0 away victory over Reading on Saturday night.

Ajayi didn’t score but was in charge of the Baggies’ defence throughout his 90 minutes of action. The Nigerian made five clearances, one interception, and one tackle. West Brom are 10th on the table.

SPL (Scotland)

Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun ( Rangers)

The duo of Aribo and Bassey played in Rangers’ 1-1 draw away to Celtic on Sunday. Aribo played as a false nine for 63 minutes, while Bassey played throughout the encounter.

Rangers stay in second place, six points behind Celtic.

La Liga (Spain)

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Chukwueze scored Villarreal’s consolation goal during their 2-1 away loss to Deportivo Slaves on Saturday.

Chukwueze scored in the 47th minute after converting an opportunity from the hosts’ defensive error.

The Nigerian winger has now scored three goals and assisted thrice in his 23 appearances for the Yellow Submarine. Villarreal stay in seventh place.

Segunda (Spain)

Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria)

Umar created an assist during UD Almeria’s two-nil away victory over Burgos on Saturday.

Sadiq assisted Lucas Robertone in the 17th minute to move his goal contributions to 24 in 32 games played for the Spanish second division side.

Almeria are second on the table with 73 points, one behind Eibar with four matches left in the season. If Almeria maintain their second position then they would win automatic promotion to La Liga.

Bundesliga (Germany)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin)

Awoniyi fired blanks as Union Berlin dropped points at home to Greuther Fürth on Friday night.

Awoniyi played for 70 minutes during the encounter and could only register just one shot on target. The Nigerian has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances this season.

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

Dessers was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury in the 57th minute during Feyenoord’s 3-1 away victory over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

His impact was felt as he recorded two shots on target while he missed two big chances before his injury.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian forward has made eight goals contributions in his 25 appearances.

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)

Okoye’s Sparta Rotterdam’s fight against relegation encountered another setback last weekend with another draw at home.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was behind the sticks during his side’s 1-1 draw to fifth-placed, AZ Alkmaar as they dropped to the 17th position on the table.

Okoye made four saves which included two inside the box to prevent another league defeat to the Red-White Gladiators.