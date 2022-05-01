It was a tale of ‘two cities’ in the English Premier League on Saturday as Manchester City took another big step towards winning the league while Norwich City had their relegation fate sealed.

Liverpool started the day with a lone goal victory over Newcastle United at St James Park.

Though Naby Keita’s solitary strike ensured that the Reds went top of the league table for some hours, Manchester City reclaimed the number one position with a 4-0 annihilation of Leeds United at Elland Road.

City took the lead through an unlikely source in Rodri who broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with an astute header from a freekick by Phil Foden.

Nathan Ake made it 2-0 in the second half as Leeds were undone by their shambolic defending from set-pieces.

In the 78th minute, Gabriel Jesus continued his good run of form as he added the third. The Brazilian has scored six goals in three games.

Just when one thought we had seen it all, substitute Fernandinho made it a rout netting the fourth for the visitors.

After 34 games, City are on 83 points while Liverpool are just one behind with 82 having also played the same number of games.

Man City’s last 4 fixtures will see them play Newcastle (H) Wolves (A), West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H)

On their part, Liverpool also have tricky ties against Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (A), Wolves (H)

There is a high likelihood that we might see a repeat of the 2021 title race which was won on the last day of action.

Relegation Zone

While the race for the title is dicey, the relegation battle appears to have fully taken shape with Norwich City officially condemned to Championship football next season and Watford most likely to follow suit.

Aston Villa beat Norwich City 2-0 while Watford lost 1-2 to Burnley on Saturday.

The Canaries appeared to have a chance of surviving another week, as Burnley were initially losing 1-0 to Watford.

However, late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill turned the game around, and Norwich’s relegation to the Championship was guaranteed with the final result from Vicarage Road.

Both Crystal Palace and Brighton secured impressive wins over Southampton and Wolverhampton respectively.

While Patrick Vierra’s men squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Saints, Brighton trounced Wolverhampton 3–0 in the day’s other Premier League tie.