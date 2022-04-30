Carlo Ancelotti has guided Spanish giants, Real Madrid to their 35th La Liga title after a massive four nil victory over Espanyol on Saturday afternoon at Santiago Bernebeu.

This makes him the first manager to win league titles in Europe’s top five leagues.

Ancelotti, 62, completed the set of league titles across Italy, France, England, Germany, and now Spain with AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, whom he managed to the Champions League title in 2014.

Real Madrid took their points tally to 81, 17 better than second-placed Sevilla and 18 points better than third-placed Barcelona, with four matches left in the 2021/22 season.

A first-half brace from Rodrigo and goals each from Marco Asensio and a 26th league goal for Karim Benzema sealed the victory and the title for the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti, who rejoined the Spanish outfit last June, has played a total of 50 matches with 36 victories, six draws, and eight defeats.

But last season didn’t go as planned for Real Madrid who finished second behind Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Madrid had a chance to open their goalscoring chart in the 13th minute as Mariano Diaz’s header hit the post. Madrid wanted the title done and dusted before their second leg UCL semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday go the first goal on 33 minutes through Rodrygo.

Two minutes before the end of the first half, Madrid doubled the lead as Rodrygo scored again.

The second half was almost played in party spirits but Casemiro dampened some enthusiasm as he was red carded a minute into the second half but it was withdrawn for a yellow card.

Marcos Asensio scored the third and it was a superlative goal. It could have been four in the 72nd minute but a VAR check chalked off down Isco’s goal.

But Madrid were not to be denied as they struck the fourth through Captain Fantastic Karim Benzema who put the icing on the cake by converting Vinicius Junior’s cross in the 81st minute.