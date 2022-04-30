The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, matchday 26 begins this weekend with important matches at the various centres.

Matchday 25 was an easy ride for some clubs like Rangers, Shooting Stars, and Rivers United.

However, it was a different ball game for clubs like Wikki Tourists who failed to make the most of their home advantage against relegation battlers, Heartland FC in Bauchi.

For this weekend’s ties, a greater deal of attention will be given to the duels in Akure and Ilorin respectively.

Top Four picks

Kwara United vs Rivers United

Kwara United have not lost in Ilorin this season although they have dropped some points.

As Stanley Eguma leads his men to the Kwara capital, it will be another tough test in their title charge.

Kwara United’s last five games have been worrisome with three draws and two defeats.

This does not stand the homers in good stead hosting the league leaders who have won four out of their last five games.

Rivers United also boast of more victories-seven to Kwara United’s two in their last 16 meetings in the League.

The last time Kwara United defeated Rivers United was in 2018 in the Aiteo Cup.

Meanwhile, in the League, the last time Kwara United defeated Rivers in Ilorin was a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Players to watch

Kwara United: Junior Lokosa, Samad Kadiri, Samuel Tiza

Rivers United: Rafiu Ishaq Kayode, Chijioke Akuneto, and Nyima Nwagua.

Positions: Kwara United: 6th, 37 points; Rivers United: 1st, 55 points

Sunshine Stars vs Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars welcome Shooting Stars to Akure for the second round of its Southwestern derby.

This will be Sunshine Stars’ second game after returning to their traditional home ground in Akure after a short but eventful stay in Ijebu-Ode.

The Akure Gunners did well in picking a point from the Oluyole Warriors during their first encounter this season at Ibadan. However, a similar result isn’t predictable for this reverse fixture with the many changes that have happened since that last result.

In the last 12 meetings between both sides, Shooting Stars have the slight edge with five victories while Sunshine Stars have won four times with three draws for both sides.

For Shooting Stars, the goal will be to pick their first point on the road after two months without one.

Players to watch

Sunshine: Ikenna Cooper, Leonard Ugochukwu and Ejike Uzoechi

Shooting Stars: Lucky Emmanuel, Ghali Falke and Malomo Taofeek

Positions: Sunshine: 7th, 36 points; Shooting Stars: 11th, 33 points

Dakkada vs Plateau United

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United will visit Dakkada at the Nest of Champions, Uyo by 4 pm on Saturday in what is a tricky tie for the second-placed team as Dakkada are trying to escape relegation by all means.

Ilechukwu is seeking to keep pace or even try to reduce the gap between his team and Rivers United, hence he would want at least a point in Uyo-a victory much more.

Players to Watch

Dakkada: Emmanuel Ayaosi and Aniekan Ekpe

Plateau United: Izuchukwu Chimezie, Anthony Sunday, and Ibrahim Buhari

Positions: Dakkada; 16th, 27 points; Plateau United; 2nd, 51 points

MFM vs Enugu Rangers

The Olukoya Boys will continue their battle for survival against Enugu Rangers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday.

MFM are currently at the bottom of the table and need more than a miracle to overturn their relegation performances.

MFM’s last home game ended in tears as they were walloped 2-0 by Kabiru Dogo’s Wikki Tourists.

The Olukoya Boys need to turn around their fortunes as quickly as possible but continental ticket-chasing Flying Antelopes have been decent on the road this season and will be hard nuts to crack.

MFM and Rangers have met 12 times in the last six years. Their first encounter this season at Nnewi ended in a two-nil defeat for MFM.

Rangers have only lost four times this season, which means MFM have to be better than good to get points from Sunday’s encounter.

Players to watch

MFM: Oladayo Alabi and Micah Ojodomo

Rangers: Ossy Martins and Chidiebere Nwobodo

Positions: MFM: 20th, 23 points; Rangers: 3rd, 41 points

Fixtures

Saturday – 4 pm

Dakkada vs Plateau United

Enyimba vs Gombe United

Niger Tornadoes vs Kano Pillars

Sunday – 4 pm

Katsina United vs Akwa United

MFM vs Enugu Rangers

Heartland vs Abia Warriors

Remo Stars vs Wikki Tourists

Sunshine Stars vs Shooting Stars

Lobi Stars vs Nasarawa United