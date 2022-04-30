Kwara United v Rivers United @Kwara Sports Complex @4pm on May 1

The question still is-who will stop Rivers United’s charge to the NPFL title this season? Kwara United will try. The Kwara side boasts an excellent home form that has brought nine victories out of 12 outings, with no loss.

Kwara United’s form has been below average in their last five matches, in which they have picked up just three points, which includes two consecutive draws in Ilorin. Though they have scored 17 goals in Ilorin, conceding just five.

Stanley Eguma has reiterated that though his team is four points clear at the top of the table that there cannot be any complacency. “Like I will always say, it is not yet over. The league is a marathon,” Eguma told the official NPFL website. Another win on the road will move Rivers United closer to becoming champions.

Head-to-head

16/01/22 NPF Rivers United 3 – 0 Kwara United

26/05/21 NPF Kwara United 1 – 1 Rivers United

10/01/21 NPF Rivers United 3 – 0 Kwara United

16/02/20 NPF Kwara United 1 – 1 Rivers United

09/02/20 NPF Rivers United 1 – 0 Kwara United

Prediction: Kwara United 1-1 Rivers United

Everton v Chelsea @Goodison Park @2pm on May 1

Third from bottom Everton under a Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard faces Chelsea, third from the top with serious ramifications for the result.

The Toffees have six games to save themselves and home form will be key to that survival.

Lampard’s men coped well away at Anfield in their last match while Chelsea were profligate against Manchester United on Thursday.

Lampard will be without Ben Godfrey but Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back in the squad despite fitness doubts. Lampard needs a result no matter what because 17th-placed Burnley, who are away at doomed Watford.

Current Form: Everton [L-D-W-L-L]; Chelsea [D-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

16/12/21 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Everton

08/03/21 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 Everton

12/12/20 PRL Everton 1 – 0 Chelsea

08/03/20 PRL Chelsea 4 – 0 Everton

07/12/19 PRL Everton 3 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

AC Milan v Fiorentina @San Siro @2pm on May 1

Fiorentina are just one of four teams to have defeated AC Milan in Serie A this season. In the first installment last November, it took a brace from the now-departed Dusan Vlahovic to hand Stefano Pioli’s team their first defeat of the season.

The stakes are higher now with AC Milan two points ahead of Inter, needing to win their remaining four fixtures to lift the league title for the first time since 2011.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-L-W-D-D]; Fiorentina [L-L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

20/11/21 SEA Fiorentina 4 – 3 AC Milan

21/03/21 SEA Fiorentina 2 – 3 AC Milan

29/11/20 SEA AC Milan 2 – 0 Fiorentina

22/02/20 SEA Fiorentina 1 – 1 AC Milan

29/09/19 SEA AC Milan 1 – 3 Fiorentina

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

Barcelona v Mallorca @Camp Nou @8pm on May 1

Unbelievably Barcelona have lost their last three home matches. Sevilla moved into second place on Friday and the second spot, which guarantees a chance to play in next season’s opening Spanish Super Cup.

Atletico Madrid are also in the hunt for second place as they are just two behind the Catalans in fourth.

Xavi has reportedly held a barbecue to improve the spirit in the squad though they are suffering from some major injuries, especially to Pedri.

Their visitors, Mallorca are in relegation danger as they sit in 16th place, just two points ahead of 18th-placed Granada, which means there will be a lot to play for on Sunday.

Though Xavi will be confident as Barca have won the last five meetings, scoring 19 goals and conceding just four.

Current Form: Barcelona [L-W-L-L-W]; Mallorca [W-L-W-L-L]

Head-to-head

02/01/22 LAL Mallorca 0 – 1 Barcelona

13/06/20 LAL Mallorca 0 – 4 Barcelona

07/12/19 LAL Barcelona 5 – 2 Mallorca

06/04/13 LAL Barcelona 5 – 0 Mallorca

11/11/12 LAL Mallorca 2 – 4 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca