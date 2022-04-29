In a bid to strengthen collegiate football in Africa, the Confederation of Africa Football, CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, has launched the CAF African Schools football programme situated in Maputo, Mozambique.

The commencement of the School program is part of the goals Motsepe elaborated on during a visit to Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire in April 2021 where he focused on youth football development in Africa.

Earlier, the CAF president paid a courtesy visit to the Mozambique president, Filipe Nyusi, who’s also a fan and preacher of football development in the country.

Motsepe, who led top dignitaries in the football class both within the country and beyond, witnessed the CAF African Schools Football Championship kick-off event at the Costa do Sol Stadium.

The guests present included: Vice-Minister of Education, Manuel Basso, the Sports State Secretary, Carlos Gilberto Mendes, CAF 5th Vice President, Kanizat Ibrahim, CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba and football Presidents from Mozambique, Angola, Comoros, Malawi, Mauritius, South Africa, representatives of other African nations and the co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation, Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

The CAF President also donated $500,000 to displaced communities in the country and emphasised the need for continual development of school football in Africa.

“Schools football is at the heart of the long-term development and growth of African football. One of the best investments that we can make to ensure that African football is amongst the best world is to invest in schools football and football infrastructure for boys and girls at school, amateur and professional level,”

Meanwhile, the CAF African Schools Football Programme is in partnership with CAF, African Government and Football Associations from all 41 participating countries.

The programme will also serve as the provision of education, coaching, football and skills development courses.

The CAF African Schools Football Programme also received a donation of USD 10 million from “The Motsepe Foundation” which will be used as prize money.

The winning schools will use the prize money to provide football infrastructure, education and other skills development facilities at these schools.

According to CAF, “Football Associations from 41 countries will participate in the inaugural event.

