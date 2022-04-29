Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers’ brace was enough for Feyenoord to pip Marseille 3-2 in their first leg semi-final tie of the Europa Conference League at the De Kuip Stadium on Thursday evening.

Dessers, who fired blanks at the weekend, was up to the task for Arne Slot’s side during the five-goal encounter where he recorded goals in both halves to take his tally to eight goals in the competition – joining Tammy Abraham.

The forward broke the deadlock from a close range in the 18th minute. Two minutes later, Feyenoord doubled the lead with Luis Sinisterra.

But the Dutch side were pegged back within 12 minutes by Ahmadou Bamba and Gerson before halftime.

Dessers raised Feyenoord’s hope of a final with his brace in the 46th minute. And this time they held on till the end to take a one-goal lead to France for the second leg next week.

Elsewhere, at the King Power Stadium, Ademola Lookman was the man to the rescue for Leicester City as they battled Jose Mourinho’s Roma to a 1-1 draw.

It was Roma who drew the first blood in the 15th minute courtesy of Lorenzo Pellegrini.

It took the Foxes 52 minutes to respond as they equalised when Lookman forced Mancini Gianluca to put the ball into his own net. Roma’s defence was well marshalled by former United defender, Chris Smalling.

Kelechi Iheanacho came in for Jamie Vardy and could only register one shot on target during his 28 minutes of action.

The second leg is now effectively a one-match shootout for a place in the final to face either Feyenoord or Marseille.