The Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey ended up on the losing side on Thursday as their Scottish club, Rangers, lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Angelino scored the solitary goal that gave RB Leipzig victory on the night in the 85th minute.

Both Aribo and Bassey were handed starting roles against the Bundesliga side but while Aribo was substituted in the 83rd minute, Bassey went the whole distance with Rangers in the first leg clash.

Leipzig enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half, but they were not much of a threat to Bassey and the other Rangers defenders.

After failing to make much impact in the first half which ended 0-0, Rangers’ best chance of the game came minutes into the second half.

Ryan Kent brilliantly picked up the ball and drove towards the Leipzig defence.

He beat his man before unleashing a strike towards the back post, which sliced across the goal and only needed a touch from the oncoming Aribo in the middle. The Nigerian could not latch onto the ball which went behind for a goal kick.

With 20 minutes to play and the scores still level, Nkunku wasted a huge opportunity to put Leipzig ahead

While it was looking like the game will end in a stalemate and would only be decided in the second leg, Leipzig scored their goal.

With five minutes to go, Leipzig had a corner that was headed away but only as far as Angelino just outside the box, who struck the ball on the volley to break the deadlock.

Though Rangers put up a late fight, Leipzig held on to take a 1-0 lead to Ibrox next Thursday.

In the other semi-final, Entriact Frankfurt stunned West Ham United 2-1 in London. The result means the Hammers have a lot to do in the second leg if they are to qualify for the Europa final.

Samuel Chukwueze with Villarreal is the last Nigerian to win the Europa League and he did that last season with the Yellow Submarines.