Expectations that the UEFA Champions League semi-final contest between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be a blockbuster were met Tuesday night as the first leg tie produced seven thrilling goals.

Though it was Kevin De Bruyne who set the tone for the night as Man City secured a nervy 4-3 win, Karim Benzema had the last laugh scoring a brace in the action-packed encounter which was filled with so much drama.

It took City barely two minutes to make their intentions known against the record-winning European kings when De Bruyne got the opener – the fastest ever goal in a Champions League semi-final.

Riyad Mahrez drifted past the challenges and curled a ball into the box, where the Belgian stooped to head home to give City the best possible start.

Presently enjoying a rich goal-scoring form, Gabriel Jesus, fresh off his four goals against Watford, doubled City’s advantage in the 11th minute.

De Bruyne was involved again, putting a low cross which David Alaba failed to deal with. It fell perfectly for the Brazilian who made no mistake as he converted from close range.

Despite the two-goal lead, City continued the game like a house on fire as Real were stunned with De Bruyne and Phil Foden running the show.

Unfortunately, subsequent chances that came the way of the hosts were not converted.

Mahrez blasted an effort into the side-netting from a tight angle when he had two players waiting for a tap-in, leaving Guardiola absolutely furious on the touchline.

Foden then dragged a shot just wide as the home side could very feasibly have been 4-0 up.

Those misses turned out to be costly for City as Benzema halved their advantage just before halftime when he guided a half volley off Ederson’s right post.

City restored their two-goal advantage eight minutes into the second half.

Fernandinho, who had come on for the injured John Stones, burst forward to intercept a ball and then charged forward with it before clipping a glorious ball onto the head of a completely unmarked Foden who guided a header past Courtois.

Madrid did not relent despite the poor start to the second half as Vinicius was able to halve City’s advantage once more barely two minutes after City scored. After selling a dummy to Fernandinho on the halfway line, he ran unchallenged into the City box and guided his shot past Ederson.

City knowing they needed a healthy lead to take to the second leg got a fourth goal on the night from Bernando Silva in the 74th minute.

But Real Madrid had the last goal of the night with Benzema scoring from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute in ‘Panenka’ style.

With the game ending 4-3, there is still all to play for in the second leg. Guardiola said, “it was a fantastic game for both sides”, though he rued golden scoring chances his team did not take.