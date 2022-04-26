The final of the 2022 edition of the JOF U-13 Football Championship taking place in Lagos will be contested between Paul Boys of Aboru and Bullet Babes of Badagry.

The grassroots age-grade football competition, which kicked off on March 5, 2022, has produced sterling displays from the 32 participating teams.

From these 32 teams emerged the two finalists – Paul Boys FC and Bullet Babes

Paul Boys beat Loko Babes of Yaba 3-2 in one of the semi-final ties, while Badagry’s Bullet Babes pipped their opponents from Ibeju Lekki, Solution Boys 1-0 in the second semi-final.

The eagerly anticipated final match is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Campos Mini Stadium by 3 p.m.

It will be preceded by the third-place match that will be played between Solution Boys and Loko Babes by 1 p.m.

The sponsor, JOF Nigeria Limited, and the organiser of the championship, Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association, are delighted that the competition has lived up to expectations with the performances of the teams who displayed good soccer artistry on the field of play.

The Founder and CEO of JOF Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Olugboyegun, congratulated the finalists.

He expressed his happiness with the opportunity JOF U-13 Cup has given the youths in Lagos and Nigeria at large to engage themselves in competitive and positive drives.

Adeyinka Adetunji, the Director of Strategic Support Services of the company, said that “JOF Nigeria Limited, as a wholly indigenous Nigerian company, would continue to encourage, support, and showcase this type of constructive youth event in our country.”

Mr Adetunji commended the support from the sporting press, while he also appreciated product support from Milo, Maltina, Nabisco Biscuits, Indomie Noddles, JOF Salt, Bold Soft Drink, and Custodian Insurance among others.

A total sum of N950,000 will be up for grabs by the winners on the final day.

The winner will get N350,000 with the second, third and fourth positions taking home N250,000, N200,000, and N150,000 respectively.