Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has urged African businesses, governments, and entrepreneurs at the Forbes U30 Africa Summit, to invest in young people and football to build a better Africa

Mr Motsepe revealed his mind in Gaborone, Botswana where the Forbes U30 Africa Summit is taking place.

“I had a very good discussion with President Masisi. We were exposed to the collaboration and assistance that the Botswana government is providing for the development and growth of football in Botswana.

“I want to thank President Masisi for his support and commitment to football in Botswana and on the African continent.”

There are 54 member associations under CAF with an estimated 20 million young people involved in the game.

Mr Motsepe continued: “The urgency now is to get started and make things happen.

“Some of our young people are amongst the best in the world. What they need is financial and other resources, and support.

“The most difficult part of any venture is when you start. Success perpetuates itself,” he added.