It was another mixed bag of fortunes for Nigerian players in Europe last weekend. While some provided eye-catching performances, others were under-par or outright disappointing.

PREMIUM TIMES looks at how top Nigerian players fared across Europe’s top league last weekend.

EPL: England

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman (Leicester City):

Nigerian winger, Ademola Lookman, fired blanks during Leicester City’s goalless draw with Aston Villa.

Lookman played for 80 minutes before Harvey Barnes replaced him. During the duration in which he played, Lookman didn’t provide any attempt towards the goal.

Lookman’s compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, could only watch the barren encounter from the bench as Brendan Rodgers did not give him any playing time.

Alex Iwobi (Everton):

Alex Iwobi featured in Everton’s two-nil away defeat at Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Iwobi’s input wasn’t utilised after the midfielder created two clear chances during his 90 minutes spell at Anfield.

The weekend game was the Nigerian’s fifth appearance for Frank Lampard’s side this month.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford):

Frank Onyeka was again missing when Brentford dropped points against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Nigerian midfielder hasn’t featured for the Bees ever since he returned from the international break last month.

Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu and Troost Ekong (Watford):

Out of the four Nigerians playing in Watford, only Emmanuel Dennis played at the weekend during the Hornet’s 5-1 away defeat to Manchester City.

Emmanuel made the assist for Hassane Kamara’s consolation goal in the 28th minute.

The Nigerian has featured 31 times and made 16 goal contributions.

Championship

Semilogo Ajayi (West Brom):

Semi Ajayi was in action during West Brom’s goalless draw with Coventry City on Saturday.

Ajayi played for 90 minutes, making a couple of tackles and interceptions during the encounter.

Scotland

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, and Joe Aribo (Rangers):

Leon Balogun featured for Rangers on Saturday in their 3-1 victory over Motherwell but it was short-lived because of a red card he received 28 minutes into the game.

The referee booked Balogun for his careless tackle on Dean Cornelius.

Before the red, Rangers were already leading one-nil before Giovanni Bronckhorst brought in Calvin Bassey in the 31st minute as a replacement for Amad Diallo and to cover up the void Balogun’s red card caused.

Bassey made three clearances and one interception during his 59 minutes of action.

Aribo played for 22 minutes during the encounter.

Serie A, Italy

Victor Osimhen (Napoli):

Osimhen played for the whole 90 minutes during Napoli’s 3-2 away defeat to Empoli on Sunday.

The Nigerian, who was awarded Napoli’s player of the match, fired blanks throughout the encounter and that has dealt a blow to their title aspirations.

Ola Aina (Torino):

Ola Aina saw the game between Torino and Spezia on the bench.

Aina’s team, Torino, defeated guests Spezia 2-1 as they returned to winning ways after two games.

Isaac Success (Udinese):

Isaac Success became the hero for Udinese during their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Isaac scored and created an assist during the contest as he increased his goal contributions to nine in 20 games.

David Okereke (Venezia):

David Okereke featured for Venezia during their 3-1 home loss to Atalanta.

Okereke played for 62 minutes with no clear attempt on goal during his game time.

The 24-year-old last scored in February against Hellas Verona.

Bundesliga, Germany

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin):

Nigerian forward, Awoniyi played during Union Berlin’s 2-1 away victory over RB Leipzig.

Awoniyi, who has been firing from all cylinders for his German side, could only pick a shot on target during his 85 minutes of play.

Kelvin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenhiem):

Kelvin Akpoguma played for 45 minutes during Hoffenheim’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Akpoguma made two interceptions and four tackles before he was substituted in the second half for Havard Nordtveit.

Ligue 1, France

Moses Simon (Nantes):

Moses Simon scored and created an assist during Nantes’ 5-3 victory over Bordeaux.

It was Moses’ first goal since February when he scored against Stade de Reims.

The Nigerian has been firing blanks for weeks until last Sunday when he made two goal contributions during his 85 minutes of play.

Lorient Bonke and Terem Moffi (Lorient):

The duo of Lorient Bonke and Terem Moffi played for Lorient during their five-nil defeat to Stade Rennais.

Bonke played for 34 minutes while Moffi came in as a substitute for 22 minutes.

Eredivisie, Netherlands

Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord):

Cyriel Dessers fired blanks during Feyenoord’s two nil home win over FC Utrecht.

Dessers played for 90 minutes during the encounter with zero attempts toward goal.

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam):

Okoye conceded two goals during the weekend when Sparta Rotterdam visited FC Twente at the Grolsch Veste Stadium.

The Nigerian goalkeeper who performed so well with a clean sheet over Vitesse last week couldn’t replicate the same feat against FC Twente.

Despite conceding two goals, Okoye made five saves during the game.

TFF 1 Lig, Turkey

Ibrahim Olawoyin, Emeka Eze, Anthony Uzodinma and Adamu Alhassan ( Ankara Keciorengucu):

The likes of Ibrahim Olawoyin, Emeka Eze, Anthony Uzodinma, and Adamu Alhassan all played during the weekend against Harrison Izuchukwu’s Menemenspor.

Emeka Eze scored the lone goal of the encounter as assisted by Olawoyin in the 30th minute.

Eze’s goal was his 11th of the season while Olawoyin has made 14 goal contributions.

North Macedonia

Sunday Adetunji (Fc Shkupi):

Sunday Adetunji scored in FC Shkupi’s two-nil victory over FK Renova to earn the MFL highest goalscorer with 19 goals.

Special and emotional day for me, tough home game to seal the League title. It was my 19th goal of the season. I am excited to be part of the club's history and I am hoping to add to my tally before the season ends. I appreciate your messages and love 💚.#SHKUPI #BlueLove pic.twitter.com/74CiMA981r — Sunday Adetunji (@adetunjiS9) April 24, 2022

Adetunji broke the deadlock for the league champions in the 81st minute. Afterward, Queven de Silva Inacio doubled the lead at stoppage time to secure Pigeon’s first league title.