Lionel Messi scored a fine goal as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sealed the Ligue 1 title in spite of being pegged back late on by Lens in a 1-1 draw.

PSG went into the game at the Parc des Princes knowing a point would be enough to claim a record-tying 10th Ligue 1 title.

They were then hoping to get the job done in style on home turf.

Lens had Kevin Danso sent off in the 57th minute, and 11 minutes later Messi effectively clinched the title with a magnificent long-range goal.

Yet the title-winning moment was spoiled somewhat.

Slack PSG defending allowed Corentin Jean to steal in at the far post and ensure the hosts secured the trophy with a damp squib rather than a bang.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were booed off by the home fans at half-time.

Seko Fofana and Danso spurned early chances for Lens before Achraf Hakimi and Neymar went close for PSG.

PSG improved after the break.

Kylian Mbappe was denied by Jean-Louis Leca’s save and Christopher Maurice Wooh’s goal-line clearance from the rebound following Marco Verratti’s quickly-taken free-kick.

Danso paid the price for a rash challenge on Neymar on the edge of the penalty area as he received a second yellow card.

Although Leca turned Messi’s subsequent free-kick behind, he could do nothing to prevent the Argentina international’s thunderbolt from finding the net 10 minutes later.

It was a trademark Messi finish, his 25-yard shot lacking in perfect placement but possessing both the bend and velocity to leave Leca with no chance.

Yet the frustration that defined much of the evening returned in the 88th minute.

That was when Jean slid in to turn home Deiver Machado’s ball across the face of the goal and dampen the celebrations.

Results of Saturday’s French Ligue 1 matches:

Lyon 5 Montpellier 2

St Etienne 1 Monaco 4

Paris Saint Germain 1 Lens 1

Sunday:

Rennes vs Lorient

Metz vs Stade Brest

Nantes vs Bordeaux

Nice vs ES Troyes AC

Lille vs Racing Strasbourg

Advertisements





Stade de Reims vs Olympique Marseille