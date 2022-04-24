Bayern Munich on Saturday won a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title with a 3-1 home victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

They thus became the first side in a major league to do so.

Juventus previously managed nine Serie A championships in succession but Bayern Munich are the first to have a decade of undisputed dominance in a leading division.

Bayern Munich have now won 32 German championships with 31 coming in the Bundesliga era from the 1963/1964 season.

A brilliant Serge Gnabry goal opened the scoring after 15 minutes, while Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead before the break.

In the second half, Borussia Dortmund cut the deficit through Emre Can’s penalty kick.

But in spite of goalscoring chances, they could not find the equaliser needed to extend the title race, before Jamal Musiala ended matters six minutes from time.

Bayern Munich lead the table by 12 points with just three games remaining to give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first major honour in his debut season in Munich.

But while the personnel has changed in Munich over the last decade, the outcome of Bayern Munich winning the Bundesliga – often with room to spare – has remained constant.

Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season, as witnessed by their early exit from the German Cup and disappointing quarter-final loss in the UEFA Champions League.

But in over 31 games of the 34 match Bundesliga season, they have remained untouchable.

“It was important for us, in the end, to finish it sensibly after the elimination against Villarreal”, Nagelsmann said, adding he remained “very ambitious” for the future.

Nagelsmann was showered in beer by his players, who danced on the pitch in front of their fans in the 75,000 sold-out crowd.

“The consistency of the club is exceedingly impressive,” said German federation president Bernd Neuendorf, who highlighted that it was the first title since 2019 celebrated in a full stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Borussia Dortmund fought bravely, with Can’s 52nd-minute penalty kick after Joshua Kimmich fouled Marco Reus.

They made the game tense and only a save from Manuel Neuer and block from Lucas Hernandez prevented Marco Reus from levelling.

Star striker Erling Haaland also went close, firing over the bar from an awkward height.

But that was in stark contrast to the first half Bayern Munich dominated and it was too little too late.

A corner kick broke the deadlock when Leon Goretzka headed to Gnabry, who controlled with his thigh and volleyed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Gnabry had another goal disallowed for offside before Lewandowski notched his 33rd of the season from Thomas Müller’s pass after a careless Borussia Dortmund giveaway.

And when Musiala forced home after goalkeeper Marwin Hitz saved his initial shot, Bayern Munich could start their celebrations early.

Müller also reached the personal milestone of a record 11th Bundesliga title with this victory.

“We definitely wanted it today (Saturday),” Müller said. “We could play out the frustration from the soul – everything is wonderful now.”

It summed up Borussia Dortmund’s title challenge this year —- of being good in places but not consistent enough in the whole contest to cause damage.

Meanwhile, results from matches elsewhere in the competition however did confirm qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen boosted their own hopes of reaching the elite continental competition by going third with a 4-1 win at Greuther Fürth, which relegated the bottom-placed hosts.

RB Leipzig failed to repeat their midweek German Cup semi-final success over Union Berlin as late goals condemned them to a shock 2-1 defeat in falling to fourth.

Freiburg, who meet RB Leipzig in the German Cup final next month, fought back from two goals down but were held 3-3 by Borussia Mönchengladbach’s injury-time equaliser.

They stay fifth, two points behind RB Leipzig in the final qualifying berth to the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

Cologne beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-1 to stay on the heels of Union Berlin above them in sixth, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim drew 2-2.

