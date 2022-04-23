The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL matchday 25 fixtures continue this weekend with matches spilling to Monday due to the mid-week games played on Thursday.

After weeks of a goal drought in the League, matchday 24 became the highest goal-scoring week with a total of 32 goals with eight home victories, a draw, and one home defeat.

Top five stats from Matchday 24

According to Opta Nigeria;

1 – Enyimba FC won an NPFL match by a 4+ goal margin for the first time since August 2017 (4-0 Wikki Tourists). Galore.

2. [0-4] – Kano Pillars suffered their worst defeat in the NPFL since a 4-0 loss to Shooting Stars in August 2016. Crushed.

3. [0-4] – Kano Pillars have now suffered their heaviest defeat to Enyimba FC in the NPFL since they got promoted in 2001. Smashed.

4. – Nasarawa United conceded 6 goals in a match for the first time ever in the NPFL. It [6-1] is also their biggest defeat ever in the league. Disunited.

5. – Akwa United have now scored 6+ goals in an NPFL match for the first time in their history. Abundance.

With the scintillating performances displayed in the previous match week, more is expected to unfold with a focus on Jos when Plateau United hope to keep its 100% home record as they face Remo Stars.

Top four picks

Plateau United vs Remo Stars

They might not have had robust histories like every other club in the league, but their current performances speak volumes of what fans should expect in Jos on Sunday.

Remo Stars and Plateau United have only met three times, of which, the Peace Boys notched two victories compared to Remo who have won once.

After being stunned by Heartland at Owerri, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United will return to Jos where they boast 12 wins from 12 league matches.

The first time they met this season, Remo Stars pipped the Peace Boys by a lone goal from Samuel Anakwe’s second-half strike at Ikenne.

Meanwhile, Ogunbote’s boys might not have any problem adapting to the weather as they played last week against Nasarawa United and picked a point.

Another thing about the game is the fact that a defeat to Remo Stars may mean they have to vacate the third spot.

Players to watch

Plateau United; Sunday Anthony, Mohammed Zulkilfulu, and Jesse Akila

Remo Stars; Andy Okpe, Kayode Bankole, and Sikiru Alimi

Positions: Plateau United; 2nd, 48 points; Remo Stars; 3rd, 40 points

Shooting Stars vs Enyimba

Shooting Stars will once again prove their resurgence when they host Enyimba at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba on Monday.

A defeat to Katsina United during the week may be forgiven but any sloppy performance at home to the People’s Elephants might not go well with the Ibadan fans, who are anticipating a payback for the lone defeat they suffered in Aba in January.

In their last 13 encounters, Enyimba have defeated the Oluyole Warriors six times while 3SC have only four victories to show in that sequence.

But a three-nil victory over relegation battlers, Lobi Stars might not be enough to shore up their confidence when they host Finidi’s Enyimba.

Although the Oluyole Warriors have not lost at home, their seven wins and five draws speak about the yo-yo performance of the Ibadan-based side.

Meanwhile, the demolition done to Kano Pillars at Aba may boost Enyimba’s confidence as they seek to pick their first away point this month.

Players to watch

Shooting Stars: Malomo Taofeek, Lucky Emmanuel and Ghali Falke

Enyimba: Victor Mbaoma, Austin Oladapo, and Ekene Awazie

Positions: Shooting Stars; 11th, 30 points; Enyimba: 8th, 35 points

Enugu Rangers vs Kwara United

The game between Enugu Rangers and Kwara United in Awka may lead to a switch on the table.

Enugu Rangers are in the fourth position with 38 points while Kwara United are just behind in the fifth position with 37 points.

In their last 15 encounters, the Flying Antelope soared over the Afonja Warriors seven times and Kwara United could record five victories while the spoils were shared thrice.

Rangers have lost more games than Kwara United in their last five games and the last time Rangers won a game in April was that lone goal victory against Katsina at Awka.

Since their 2-1 victory over Remo earlier this month, the Afonja Warriors have been struggling to get a top-three finish in the league, having drawn their last three games.

Players to watch

Enugu Rangers: Chidiebere Nwobodo, Kenechukwu Agu, and Ossy Martins

Kwara United: Samuel Tiza, Stephen Jude, and Wasiu Jimoh

Positions: Enugu Rangers; 4th, 38 points; Kwara United; 5th, 37 points.

Akwa United vs Lobi Stars

Coach Ayeni has been able to transform Akwa United since his mid-season switch to the Uyo-based club with a four-match unbeaten streak.

The former Sunshine Stars’ gaffer has taken Akwa to seventh place, two points off fourth-placed Rangers. They will welcome relegation-haunted Lobi Stars to the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday hoping to continue their good form.

It might be a difficult moment for Baba Ganaru who is yet to recover from the shocking three-nil defeat inflicted on his team in Ibadan.

Players to watch

Akwa United: Babatunde Bello, Ubong Friday, and Wisdom Fenando

Lobi Stars: Ebedebiri Endurance, Rapheal Ayagwa, and Godfrey Utim

Positions: Akwa United; 7th, 36 points; Lobi Stars; 16th, 26 points

Fixtures

Sunday 4 pm

Abia Warriors vs MFM

Akwa United vs Lobi Stars

Gombe United vs Katsina United

Rangers vs Kwara United

Plateau United vs Remo Stars

Monday 4 pm

Shooting Stars vs Enyimba

Kano Pillars vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers United vs Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists vs Heartland

Nasarawa vs Dakkada