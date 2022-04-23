Two goals from Gabriel Jesus and a thunder strike from Rodri gave Manchester City a comfortable 3-1 win over Watford, who look destined for the Championship next season.

Jesus settled the nerves of the fans at the Etihad when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s shot cum cross fell to Jesus to tap in the opening goal four minutes into the encounter. Emmanuel Dennis almost strode through on goal in the 12th minute but for an excellent tackle from Zinchenko.

One turned to two for the Brazilian striker when he headed in an excellent cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 23rd minute.

Watford threw a scare into Guardiola’s team when Watford left-back Hassane Kamara fired past Ederson after a lofted pass from Dennis.

But all Watford’s optimism lasted 10 minutes before Rodri hammered home from the edge of the box with De Bruyne prone on the pitch. It was a good decision by referee Kevin Friend not to stop play and attend to the injured De Bruyne.

A chance fell to Raheem Sterling in the 37th minute when Jesus found him in the box but the England man took an unnecessary touch and was tackled well.

Eleven seconds into the second half, Ben Foster felled Jesus. The Brazilian had scored just three goals before his 24th league appearance on Saturday. Jesus sent Foster the wrong way to grab his first-ever hat-trick in City’s colours.

The afternoon got better for Jesus when he finished a flowing move in the 53rd minute. It was keep-ball by the Citizens until the end of the match which saw them stretch their lead over second-placed Liverpool to four points.

In the other matches in the afternoon slot, Newcastle continued their good form with a 3-0 away win over doomed Norwich. Joelinton scored a brace and Bruno Guimaraes scored again to take the Magpies to the ninth position with 43 points.

At the King Power Stadium, Leicester City were held to a goalless draw to stop their home win run at three by Aston Villa, who stopped a run of four consecutive losses.

The match witnessed the return of Jamie Vardy as he came on as a 71st-minute substitute for Patson Daka.