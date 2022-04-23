Arsenal’s renewed quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season received another big boost after the Gunners held on to defeat Manchester United 3-1 in the early kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

Still reeling in the excitement of decimating Chelsea on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, Mikel Arteta’s men followed with another crucial win this time against another top-four hopeful in United.

Arsenal showed they were in for business as they shot into the lead just three minutes into the game.

David De Gea had saved an effort from Bukayo Saka but Nuno Tavares was on hand to tap into an empty net to give Arsenal the best possible start.

United’s bad situation got worse when Eddie Nketiah had a goal disallowed but Arsenal were given a penalty kick after a VAR check for a foul by Alex Telles on Bukayo Saka.

Saka who scored a penalty against Chelsea stepped against United and he did not disappoint as he fired past De Gea to give Arsenal a two-goal lead.

If there was anybody that could rescue United, it was going to be Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese rose to the occasion as he pulled one back for the visitors.

Ronaldo’s goal was well taken and it was the least United deserved after conceding from the contentious penalty given to Arsenal.

It was also a poignant goal for Ronaldo after a difficult week.

The goal was Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save the Red Devils whose top-four hopes are now almost over.

In the second half, Bruno Fernandes blew a glorious chance to level for United as he failed to convert the penalty given to his team.

That miss proved costly as Arsenal sealed victory with their third goal scored by Granite Xhaka.

With 60 points, Arsenal leapfrogged into the fourth position where they will hope to hold on till the end of the season.

For United who confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag on Thursday, the rebuilding task will be out of the Champions League.

United have endured a miserable campaign and they sit three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, while the London club have two games in hand.