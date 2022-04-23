Remo Stars’ coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has expressed his desire to finish the season in a “good” way even as he reiterates that his youthful side is not afraid of any team in the league.

Presently third on the NPFL log, the Sky Blues look set to at least keep their Premier League status this term but Ogunbote is hoping for something more.

“I think my prayer is to finish well, even though I don’t want to put unnecessary pressure on myself,” Ogunbote told PREMIUM TIMES in Ikenne.

After two games on the road in which the Ikenne-based club picked two points from a possible six, they returned to their home ground in stunning fashion by trouncing Dakkada FC 4-1.

It was really a good outing for Ogunbote’s men who entertained their fans who had been starved of goals and home action for two weeks.

Tolulope Ojo was the first to pull the trigger with a nice attempt in the 33rd minute but a leveller from Dakkada’s Etido canceled the forward’s effort before the two sides went for the break.

But a resurgent Remo Stars were able to pay fans for their patience with an astonishing three goals in the second half to mark their return to the top three of the NPFL table.

While speaking about the victory, Ogunbote told PREMIUM TIMES his side will manage the pressure as they continue to fight for a continental slot.

“I think I’m happy about it, I know it’s going to be more pressure on the team to sustain it.

When we were on the apex of the log, there was pressure, I know there is going to be another pressure. I think with the little games to go, I pray we have the capacity to manage it.”

WAFU U-20 tournament

The “Oracle” as he is fondly called by old fans also showed his delight in the call-up of one of his players, Tolulope Ojo, to the U20 WAFU Championship squad.

“I think it’s a good one for the team and I’m happy for the player too. All we need to do is to encourage him. They’ve been given a platform to exhibit their skill and now that he has been identified, it’s good for him.”

He also added that Ladan Bosso’s coaching crew knows better about the players called into the squad.

“Well I’m not in charge of the U20, everybody has what he needs. He knows what suits his pattern.”

Ojo’s departure to the U20 camp has left a great void to fill, Ogunbote said. “I don’t have a squad, if I tell you the number of my team, you won’t believe it.”

He also wished the indigenous coaches success in their national campaign.

“I know that all of us can’t be there at the same time, any indigenous coach that’s invited will give him support. I pray they succeed in all to propagate the good name of the indigenous coaches.”

No Fear

Meanwhile, the gaffer hoped for a nice game against second-placed club, Plateau United in Jos on Sunday.

“I think all I’m praying for is to have a level playing ground, I’m not scared of any team. We go there and do it and represent Remo Stars football club. If we have a level playing ground, we should come back with a positive result.”