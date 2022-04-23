Asisat Osoala is overtly excited to be back in action for the Barcelona Women’s team after being sidelined for eight weeks owing to an injury setback.

The pacy Nigerian forward returned to action on Friday as the Barcelona Women’s team trounced two-time champions, Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Women Champions League semi-final tie.

The game was played in front of a record 91,648 crowd at the Nou Camp and Oshoala was happy to be part of the historic moment.

On her Twitter handle she wrote: 2 months back to back ……..feels good to be out there again…..❤️ Amazing night @UWCL @FCBfemeni

2 months back to back ……..feels good to be out there again…..❤️ Amazing night @UWCL @FCBfemeni pic.twitter.com/YyMbI8j3EI — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) April 22, 2022

Before Friday’s outing, Oshoala has been unavailable for both club and country.

Apart from the recent friendly games against Olympic champions Canada, Oshoala missed the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations final round of qualifier between Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coasts in February.

However, on Friday, Oshoala made her eagerly-awaited comeback; featuring for 22 minutes in Barcelona’s crushing victory over their opponent.

Oshoala came into the match in the 73rd-minute when she replaced Jennifer Hermoso, to announce her total recovery from the injury.

During the 17 minutes she spent on the pitch, Oshoala was at her usual best; agile and lively in the match. She forced three saves from the opposition goalkeeper with three shots on target.

Barcelona secured their first victory in four games over the Germans in a dominant version as Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring in the 3rd minute.

Caroline Hansen score the second seven minutes later while Hermoso grabbed her second of the evening, and Barcelona’s third in the 33rd minute.

A brace from Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored the fourth and final goal of the night for European champions opening up a four goals advantage ahead of the second leg in Germany as Jil Roord pulled one back.

Wolfsburg must now come from behind at home against this Barcelona side who have won every game since a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Seven-time winners, Lyon, take on French rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, 24 April in the second semi-final.