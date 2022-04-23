We are in the home stretch in many of the European leagues, and we could crown a champion in Germany this weekend.

In Italy, the top match sees a hero return to his former hunting ground, needing a win against his former side. These are the top four football matches you must watch this weekend.

Plateau United v Remo Stars @Jos International Stadium @4pm on April 24

Remo Stars have gone on a four-match unbeaten run that has lifted them back to third place on the log but they travel to face a Plateau United side in need of points to keep in touch with Rivers United at the top of the table.

In Sikiru Alimi, the visitors have found an answer to scoring and will pose an offensive challenge in Jos. Coach Ilechukwu has a young side, who have more than done his bidding this season.

Ilechukwu will need the likes of Captain Daniel Itodo to give impetus to his team’s tactics from the back.

Remo Stars are also seeking a continental ticket and their road form has been average losing five out of 12, winning two, and drawing five while United’s home form of 12 consecutive wins is the best in the division.

Current Form: v [L-W-D-W-L]; Remo Stars [W-D-D-W-L]

Head-to-head

09/01/22 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 0 Plateau United

28/05/17 NPF Plateau United 1 – 0 Remo Stars

15/01/17 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 2 Plateau United

Prediction: Plateau United 2-1 Remo Stars

Arsenal v Man. United @Emirates @12:30pm on April 23

Arsenal are back, or are they? When United come knocking on Saturday morning, the Gunners must show their win away at Chelsea is a start and not an interlude.

Ralf Rangnick’s team is still in the mix for a top-four finish, but the Liverpool defeat could have meant the end of the season.

We expect Cristiano Ronaldo to return after the personal tragedy, although Fred, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Luke Shaw will be unavailable.

Expect Mikel Arteta to start the same team that took to the pitch last Wednesday at Stamford Bridge with Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

Will United’s pride kick in to make this age-old match a contest?

Current Form: Arsenal [W-L-L-L-W]; Man Utd [L-W-L-D-L]

Head-to-head

02/12/21 PRL Man Utd 3 – 2 Arsenal

30/01/21 PRL Arsenal 0 – 0 Man Utd

01/11/20 PRL Man Utd 0 – 1 Arsenal

01/01/20 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Man Utd

Advertisements





30/09/19 PRL Man Utd 1 – 1 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd

Inter Milan v Roma @San Siro @5pm on April 23

How will the San Siro crowd welcome Jose Mourinho? The Portuguese manager leads his team to Milan, needing a result that could knock back Inter Milan’s quest for back-to-back Scudetto titles.

Inter are second on the table, two points behind AC Milan and with a game in hand, but a defeat against Roma and a win for Milan could see the gap grow to five points.

For Mourinho, a Champions League slot is still within reach and, as their display against Napoli, last week showed, has a squad capable of challenging the best in Italy.

Five points behind fourth-placed Juventus means Roma must win all their remaining five matches, starting with the visit to Inter on Saturday.

Will Roma, on a 12-match unbeaten streak, throw a spanner in the works of Inter, or will the defending champions prove too much?

Current Form: Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-D]; Man Utd [D-W-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

08/02/22 COI Inter Milan 2 – 0 Roma

04/12/21 SEA Roma 0 – 3 Inter Milan

12/05/21 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 Roma

10/01/21 SEA Roma 2 – 2 Inter Milan

19/07/20 SEA Roma 2 – 2 Inter Milan

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Roma

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund @Allianz Arena @5:30pm on April 23

Der Klassiker beckons again and what poetic occurrence that beating Dortmund on Saturday will crown Bayern as Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season.

Nine points separate the two teams with just three matches left after their clash on Saturday and the only way Dortmund can delay Bayern’s coronation is by beating their hosts and cutting the gap to six.

A draw will not suffice as Bayern’s goals scored is almost an extra point.

Marco Rose’s tenure as Dortmund manager has been as Yo-Yo as the injuries to Erling Haaland, who despite missing 10 Bundesliga matches is still the leading goal scorer with 18.

But he is miles behind Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski, who has not missed a game and has scored 32 goals in 30 appearances.

This was not the greatest Bayern team, but Rose’s Dortmund was just too inconsistent to take advantage.

Will Dortmund delay the inevitable, or will they be canon-fodder for the coronation ceremony?

Current Form: Bayern [W-D-W-L-W]; Dortmund [W-W-L-D-W]

Head-to-head

04/12/21 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 – 3 Bayern Munich

17/08/21 SUC Borussia Dortmund 1 – 3 Bayern Munich

06/03/21 BUN Bayern Munich 4 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

07/11/20 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 – 3 Bayern Munich

30/09/20 SUC Bayern Munich 3 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

Prediction: Bayern 3-1 Dortmund