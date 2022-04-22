A lot will depend on the weekend of April 23-24 when Arsenal host Manchester United and Spurs travel to Brentford, hoping to stave off another shock.

In the run-in, Tottenham still have to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, who are stuck one point behind City and need all the points they can garner. Antonio Conte’s men also face tricky ties against relegation-threatened Burnley, while Leicester City will always be dangerous opponents.

On account of history and stats, Tottenham can win four of their remaining six matches while Arsenal, who have to travel to West Ham, Tottenham, and Newcastle and face relegation-haunted Everton at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s men have to be perfect and lucky at the same time to take four victories from their last six matches.

This is tipping Tottenham to finish ahead of Arsenal in the fourth place.

Manchester United will miss out

Bruno Fernandes said after the 4-0 drubbing away to Liverpool that the difference between the two sides was Liverpool had something to play for while United did not. That is a lie.

United have everything to play for going into their last five matches unless the United squad has already given up on a season that promised so much at the beginning.

United have two home ties against Chelsea and Brentford while they have three away ties that include visits to the Emirates to face Arsenal and then trips to Brighton and Crystal Palace.

The calibre of the squad should be able to eke out four wins from these five matches, but the state of the team and the announcement of an incoming manager could mean many of the players are already in their swimming trunks and on summer break.

United will lose out of the top four quest.

West Ham will prioritise the Europa League over the EPL

The Hammers are in the semi-finals of the Europa League in which they face Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in the final. If they win the Europa League, they will automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage.

What is the safest bet? Win three matches and snag a UCL ticket or try to win at least four against Chelsea, Arsenal, Norwich, Manchester City, and Brighton?

David Moyes is an experienced and prudent manager and the easier route to a UCL ticket is the Europa League path. Though it will not be easy, they have shown they have enough to duel with the best, but that cannot happen if he also tries to nick a UCL spot from the current sixth placing with 52 points.

The EPL route is not in West Ham’s hands, as they will have to hope that the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal totally fall away to get ahead.

The above concedes that West Ham will finish seventh at the end of the season.