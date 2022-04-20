Arsenal’s push for a top-four finish in the Premier League is back on track after the Gunners showed class Wednesday night to beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in a London Derby.

Coming on the back of three straight defeats, many had written off Arsenal even before the kickoff against their City rivals.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men showed they meant business as they took the lead twice in the first half.

Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock in 13th minute but Timo Werner’s deflected effort saw Chelsea level up four minutes after.

Emile Smith Rowe was on hand to restore Arsenal’s lead in the 27th but the advantage for the visitors lasted for only five minutes as Cesar Azzpiulicueta popped up with an equaliser for the Blues.

While many expected Thomas Tuchel’s men to seize the initiative in the second half, the reverse was the case as Arsenal’s youngsters Nketiah and Saka scored a goal each to seal a famous 4-2 win for the Gunners.

Arsenal are now level on points with Tottenham Hotspur as both teams have 57 from 32 games each.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are back at the summit of the English Premier League table following their 3-0 win over Brighton Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Having seen Liverpool overtake them 24 hours ago after the Reds decimated Manchester United, City had just one option, to win if they were to return back to the number one position.

Brighton coming from back to back wins against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were never going to be pushovers for Pep Guardiola’s men and they did hold their hosts untill second half when they capitulated and let in three goals.

Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock few minutes after the restart and then Phil Foden doubled the advantage for the hosts.

Bernardo Silva sealed victory with his 82nd minute goal which effectively broke Brighton’s resolve for another point on the road.

For the other midweek fixtures, Everton denied Leicester City full points with their equaliser in stoppage time as the game between both sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

At St James Park, Newcastle United pipped Crystal Palace by a lone goal in the last fixture for the day.