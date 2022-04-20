The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 24 fixtures began with five across the country on Wednesday

Four home victories and a draw with a total of 17 goals were recorded in the five matches played.

After consecutive games on the road, Remo Stars returned to their home ground in style with an impressive 4-1 victory over Dakkada FC.

The Blue Sky Stars entertained their fans with goals in the first and second half of the game to usurp the Rangers in the third position as they battled for the continental slot.

Tolulope Ojo, who was just called to the U-20 Chan Eagles, scored the first goal for the home side in the 33rd minute.

Six minutes later, Dakkada’s got an equaliser courtesy of Dan Etido’s powerful strike.

While both teams were even at 1-1 at the end of the first half, Remo Stars shone brighter in the second half with more goals.

The Blue Sky Stars restored their lead with Qudus Akanni’s long-range shot in the 49th minute.

While Dakkada were still hoping for another leveller, Andy Okpe headed in the third goal for Ogunbote’s boys in the 57th minute.

Sikiru Alimi, who scored his debut last month against MFM, sealed victory for Remo Stars with a well-placed finish at stoppage time.

Other Games

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars fell to the axe of the Changi boys at Katsina.

Edith Agoye’s boys who had a superlative outing over the weekend could not replicate the same against Katsina United as they were trounced 3-1 by their hosts.

Madaki Ali’s brace and a late goal from Aliyu Musa gave Katsina United their first victory after three consecutive games.

At Kaduna, Tornadoes defeated Maikaba’s Rangers 2-1 to jump to the 12th position on the table.

It was Rangers’ third consecutive game without a victory as they drop behind Remo Stars to the fourth position.

Segun Alebiosu sent the home side to the front with a close-range shot in the 33rd minute.

But a resilient Rangers returned to the game in the second half with an equaliser from Kenechukwu Agu in the 54th minute.

The Ikon Allah boys’ fight for a winner paid off towards the end of the game when Musa Wakili scored from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Draw

Kwara United dropped points again at home for the second time this season against Abia Warriors at the Ilorin Township stadium.

Samuel Tiza’s late first-half strike wasn’t enough for the Afonja Warriors to grab maximum points as Valentine Odoh equaliser in the 55th minute ensured the game ended in a stalemate.

The Afonja Warriors stay in the fifth position with 37 points while Abia Warriors moved to the 14th position with 27 points.

Results;

Lobi 2-1 Gombe Utd

Katsina Utd 3-1 3SC

Tornadoes 2-1 Rangers

Kwara Utd 1-1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 4-1 Dakkada