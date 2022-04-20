The Kano State Government has confirmed it will purchase a new bus for Katsina United Football Club, to replace their vehicle destroyed by Kano Pillars fans during their football match on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abba Anwar, the chief press secretary to Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, in Kano.

The governor expressed dissatisfaction over the action of the Kano Pillars fans.

“As a government, we totally condemn this action, and by the grace of Allah, the genesis of it will be unravelled.

“We are raising a very powerful committee that will look into it,” he said.

He said the action would not, in any way, mar the cordial relationship that had been existing between Kano and Katsina States.

“Kano and Katsina people are one and the same, and will remain together forever.”

The management of Kano Pillars Football Club had on Sunday condemned the action of some of their team’s fans, who attacked Katsina United FC on Saturday in Kano.

The fans’ action led to the discontinuation of their matchday 23 fixture in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fans, suspected to be supporters of Kano Pillars, invaded the pitch in the 79th minute of play against Katsina United.

They also damaged the visiting team’s bus and some parts of the Kano Pillars bus.

NAN reports that the game was the first at the Sani Abacha Stadium in over two years and spectators trooped to the stadium in their numbers.

Things turned sour in the 79th minute as the game remained goalless