The world football governing body, FIFA, has concluded its findings and would be delivering its verdict on the $1m claims being made by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr from the Nigeria Football Federation.

The BBC while quoting a top NFF source revealed that FIFA will be delivering the verdict on the case between Rohr and his former employers this week or next week.

“Mr Rohr’s the only one talking in the media about a case that is already with Fifa,” a top NFF official told BBC Sport Africa.

“That matter is being handled by our legal department and we are waiting [for] a verdict this week or next week before making any official statement.”

Rohr, who remains Nigeria’s longest-serving coach, was unceremoniously relieved of his position as Super Eagles coach barely three weeks before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Franco-German had met all clauses in his contracts which include qualifying Nigeria for AFCON and World Cup of which he led the Super Eagles to the playoffs.

But he was eventually sacked with one year left in his contract without compensation.

Though the NFF had agreed to pay Rohr’s salary until the end of his contract, which expires in December 2022, the former Burkina Faso and Niger coach dragged the NFF to FIFA seeking compensation for his ‘unfair’ sack.

Currently in France, his native country, a close source to the 68-year old coach said he is not losing sleep over the impending FIFA verdict.

“Rohr will get all his money to the last cent, he is not only confident, but he is also certain,” a close source to the former Super Eagles told PREMIUM TIMES.

He added: “You don’t make decisions based on public outcry, you analyze situations with respect to contractual agreements binding on both parties!

Unfortunately, while many had expected Rohr’s exit to translate to better fortunes for Nigeria, that has not been the case as far key results are concerned.

While Rohr led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON, the country did not make it beyond the Round of 16 two years after in Cameroon with Coach Austin Eguavoen who was drafted as the interim replacement.

With Rohr, the Super Eagles qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup with a game to spare but Nigeria would be missing in action at the Qatar 2022 World Cup having been beaten to the ticket by Ghana’s Black Stars.