Three-time African champions, Nigeria, have been drawn in Group A Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and either Sao Tome or Mauritius.

The draws were conducted at the SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, and the event was hosted by Thomas Mlambo.

The Super Eagles in the race for qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire will also have to battle against either Sao Tome & Principe or Mauritius in their quest to stage a comeback to the continental football tournament

These were revealed in the draw conducted Tuesday by CAF Director of Competitions Samson Adamu and assisted by African football legends Lucas Radebe of South Africa and Ivorian Solomon Kalou.

The Super Eagles failed to live up to expectations in their last outing at the Afcon tournament in Cameroon and also failed to make it to the World Cup in Qatar. They will be keen to stage a good challenge in Cote d’Ivoire for the African title.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON title on three different occasions while they have settled for the runners-up position on four different occasions. They are the team with the most third-place finish having won the loser’s final an unprecedented eight times.

The last time Nigeria failed to qualify for the AFCON tournament was in 2017 having also failed to qualify for the 2015 edition.

The qualification matches for AFCON 2023 will begin May 30, 2022, barely one year before the kickoff of the tournament proper in Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria is ranked 30th by FIFA followed by Sierra Leone at 108th; Guinea Bissau at 115th; Mauritius, 179th and Sao Tome, ranked 183rd.

Head-to-head meetings

Nigeria v Sierra Leone – 9 wins, 2 defeats, and 5 draws

Nigeria v Guinea Bissau – 1 win

Nigeria v Mauritius – No Meeting

Nigeria v Sao Tome & Principe – No Meeting