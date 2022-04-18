Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has announced the death of his baby boy.

The Portuguese star was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

However, the couple revealed on Monday that only the girl is alive as their son has passed away.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo began his statement.

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Responding to Ronaldo’s announcement, Manchester United said: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano [heartbreak emoji].

“Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

In October, the Manchester United forward revealed that he was expecting twins with Georgina.

Before Georgina became pregnant, Ronaldo was already a dad of four, with three of his children born to two surrogate mothers.

Ronaldo is dad to Cristiano Jr, 11 who is already towing the steps of his father with his football prowess.

Then twins Eva and Mateo, four, and three-year-old Alana Martina, to who Georgina gave birth.

And his newborn daughter now makes him a father-of-five.

Just this past weekend, Ronaldo hit a new milestone with his 50th club hat-trick as he scored all of Manchester United’s goals in their 3-2 win over Norwich City.

It’s not clear whether Ronaldo will play any part in Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday night as the Red Devils face another tough hurdle in their quest for a top-four finish.