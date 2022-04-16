Youths suspected to be supporters of Kano Pillars damaged Katsina United bus after a goalless draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday evening.

Premium Times gathered that the match was halted for some minutes after fans invaded the pitch in the last minutes of the match.

Pillars had been playing away from their home stadium since the beginning of the season and were just given a reprieve by the League Management Company (LMC) to return to their home ground.

They had played their home matches in Kaduna and Katsina states for most of the season.

Matchday 23

The media officer of Katsina United, Sani Gide, told Premium Times their vehicle was vandalised while the match was going on.

“The game was going well until the 82nd minute when the Kano Pillars fans invaded the pitch and tried attacking our players. Our staff and players were helped into the dressing room.

“After we were secured, the angry fans went outside the stadium and vandalised the bus. All the bags and other valuable belonging to the players have been carted away. There is nothing of any value left in the bus,” Mr Gide said.

He, however, said security agents at the stadium sought reinforcement after which the fans were dispersed.

“The management of Kano Pillars has, for now, provided us with a bus that will take us back to Katsina but for our belongings that have been stolen and destroyed, I don’t know what they’ll do about that. It was very barbaric.”

Kano Pillars spokesman, Rilwanu Malikawa, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the issue.