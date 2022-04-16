The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, matchday 23 fixtures will kick-off, as usual, this weekend with matches spilling into Monday just as on the last matchday.

Last week saw entertaining encounters in various centres despite a low goals count. Some teams could dominate their opponents while some sloppy performances continued to surface.

While the attention will be on the Garden City where Enyimba will hope to slow down table-toppers Rivers United, there are other interesting fixtures on this matchday.

Top four picks

Rivers vs Enyimba

Rivers United will seek to continue its unbeaten streak when they play Enyimba at Port Harcourt. They have gone 11 games unbeaten and will extend it to 12 if they don’t suffer a home loss to Enyimba.

The two sides have met 23 times in the last 12 seasons, with Enyimba having more wins from the encounters. The People’s Elephant have 10 victories compared to Rivers’ seven wins.

Enyimba have only won once at Port Harcourt in their last 12 seasons. That only victory was in 2015 when Enyimba defeated Rivers 2-1.

Rivers United also recorded its first away victory over Enyimba in the last 12 years this season on matchday three of the NPFL season.

The current form of Stanley Eguma’s men suggests they may claim a double over Enyimba this season, as they boast an 11-match unbeaten streak and a home record of 10 wins and a draw.

Enyimba have lost seven games on the road this season and their form over the last five games does not portray a team to hold out against a rampaging Rivers United.

Rivers need all three points to maintain their four-point gap at the top of the table while Enyimba need points to get into a position to nick a continental slot for next season.

Positions: Rivers United: 1st position, 49 points; Enyimba: 7th, 32 points

Players to watch

Rivers United: Rafiu Ishaq Kayode, Chijioke Akuneto, and Nyima Nwagua

Enyimba: Austin Oladapo, Victor Mbaoma, and Abiodun Adeleke

Plateau vs MFM

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United will face off against his former side, MFM at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday needing all three points to stay in touch with NPFL leaders Rivers United.

The first time they met in the league this season, MFM defeated the Peace Boys one-nil at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

They have only met nine times in the last six years. During those meetings, Plateau United won four games while MFM recorded three victories.

Plateau United have lost no point at home this season with 11 victories from 11 matches, the highest any team has achieved.

The rejuvenated Olukoya Boys have picked a few points on the road in their last five games and will fancy their chances in Jos.

But Ilechukwu is seeking to close the gap on Rivers United and will surely set aside emotions as he fights all three points in Jos.

Positions: Plateau United; 2nd, 45 points; MFM: 18th, 23 points

Players to watch

Plateau United: Izuchukwu Chimezie, Sunday Anthony, and Jesse Akila

MFM: Badejo Oluwaseun, Micah Ojodomo, and Oladayo Alabi

Enugu Rangers vs Sunshine

Enugu Rangers have yet to play at their traditional home ground of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium this season. They have spent some time at Nnewi before moving to Awka.

Just like Rangers, Sunshine Stars have also stayed away from the Akure township stadium to play at Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.

The game on Saturday is an away for both sides. Both sides have played 23 times in the last 12 years, of which Rangers picked 10 victories while Sunshine Stars managed seven wins, while they shared the points on six occasions.

The current performances of both teams portend a cracker in Awka. In their last five games, both teams have won three and lost twice in the NPFL.

Positions: Rangers: 3rd, 37 points; Sunshine Stars, 6th, 32points

Players to watch

Rangers: Agu Kenechukwu, Martins Ossy, and Chidibere Nwobodo

Sunshine Stars: Leonard Ugochukwu, Ikenna Cooper, and Samson Olasupo

Shooting Stars vs Lobi Stars

Shooting Stars will seek to impress their over one thousand fans with a victory over relegation battlers, Lobi Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba on Saturday.

Both teams have quite some similarities with yo-yo performances in their last five games.

Both teams have played 13 times in which Shooting Stars won just five of the contest compared to Lobi Stars, who can boast of six victories with two draws.

Agoye and his boys will fight and hope for a victory to avoid another uprising from their fans.

Positions: Shooting Stars; 12th, 27 points; Lobi Stars; 17th, 23 points

Players to watch

Shooting Stars: Ezeh Chidera, Uko Aniete, and Ghali Falke

Lobi Stars: Godfrey Ayagwa and Endurance Ebedebiri

Fixtures

Saturday – 4 pm

Dakkada v Heartland

Nasarawa United v Remo Stars

Gombe United v Akwa United

Wikki Tourists v Kwara United

Kano Pillars v Katsina United

Enugu Rangers v Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors v Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars v Lobi Stars

Sunday – 4 pm

Plateau United v MFM

Monday – 4 pm

Rivers United v Enyimba