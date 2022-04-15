The Nigeria Football Federation has announced a second friendly match for the Super Eagles.

In a statement on Friday, the NFF wrote, “The Nigeria Football Federation and the Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol on Friday announced that the ‘A’ National Teams of both countries will play a friendly match in New Jersey, United States of America on Thursday, 2nd June 2022.”

After non-qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Super Eagles became friendly match material for World Cup teams that have African teams like Senegal and Cameroon in their groups.

Ecuador is in Group A with Senegal, Qatar, and the Netherlands.

The NFF release reveals the venue of the encounter to be the “25,000-capacity Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey-home to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls.”

Ecuador qualified fourth in the South America qualifiers while the Super Eagles were beaten to the World Cup ticket on away goals against Ghana. This meeting with the three-time African champions will be their first-ever senior team clash.

The match comes five days after Nigeria play Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The NFF has not named a substantive manager for the Super Eagles although the backroom staff has been chosen.