The League Management Company, LMC has granted the wish of the NPFL club side, Kano Pillars, to return to their home ground, Sanni Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The LMC made this known via a letter sent to the Club’s Chairman in response to Kano Pillars’ quest to return home earlier this month.

The LMC had earlier in the season sent Pillars to the Mohammed Dikko Stadium, Katsina over disciplinary actions after the club breached the League authority security guidelines at Kaduna, their adopted home ground, during their week 16 encounter with Rivers United.

Meanwhile, the letter forwarded to Kano Pillars on the 12th of April by the LMC authority gave the Northern side a provisional approval to play at their home ground for the first time after a year away from the stadium.

“We acknowledge receipt of your dated 1 April 2022, informing us that the Kano State Government has made funds available for the urgent replacement of the playing turf, and also requesting for a provisional leave to return to the Sani Abacha Stadium, pending the mobilization and commencement of turf replacement project.

“Be informed that after due consideration of your request, the League Management Company is granting Kano Pillars FC provisional clearance to temporarily return to the Sani Abacha Stadium for your home matches, pending the commencement of replacement works on the playing turf.

“You are however required to immediately propose an alternate ground where you will revert your remaining home matches when the turf replacement project commences at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Note further, that you are required to make instant improvements to the current condition of the playing turfs, to make for purpose pending the commencement of the project.

“The above is for your information and consequent action.”

With the approval, Kano Pillars will play their home game against Katsina United in front of their fans for the first time this season on Sunday.