We now know the four-team cast for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final matches and we have two teams each from Spain’s La Liga and England’s Premier League. On May 28, at the Stade de France in Paris, we could have two teams from the same league contesting the final, but we are getting ahead of ourselves.

The demise of the away goals rule burnishing the spectacle

The four quarterfinal matches had 24 goals and only one of the four went into extra time. The former rule, where an away goal counted double, has given teams the chance to right the wrongs of a first leg mishap. Chelsea almost came back against Real Madrid; Benfica gave it a good go at Anfield while Villarreal stayed in the game till late to snatch a winner against Bayern. The games are more end-to-end as offensive ability and intentionality actually seem to trump a defensive mode mindset.

At the highest level, any mistake will bite you

Julian Nagelsmann made a basic mistake against Villarreal by taking off a centre-back for a rapid wing back as Bayern chased a go-ahead goal. Villarreal tactically exploited the ensuing space with a calm counterattack that knocked out the six-time champions.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gifted Karim Benzema a goal in the first leg and ultimately that mistake cost Chelsea a semifinal ticket.

Spain and England have the most competitive leagues

The European football index rates the La Liga and EPL as the top two leagues in Europe and the semi-final lineup confirms this. In the last five years, Spanish teams and English teams have won four titles.

The strength of the EPL is glaring by the all-English finals in the 2019 and 2021 finals contested by Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019; and Chelsea against Manchester City in 2021.

There is every probability that City and Liverpool could meet again in May. Last season’s EPL champions, City are in the semifinal while Real Madrid were runners-up to Atletico by two points and currently lead the La Liga table by 12 points.

In England, City and Liverpool are separated by a point. Also noteworthy is that Villarreal, seventh in La Liga, took out Bundesliga leaders, Bayern.

Supposed minnows can seek the top table too

A second UCL semifinal in 16 years tells you a lot about Villarreal’s antecedents, but it does not tell the complete story.

The mention of Unai Emery puts a tinge on the thought and conversation, as the Spanish tactician has made it a habit to achieve wonders with underdogs. The Yellow Submarine has already submerged two European heavyweights in Juventus and Bayern Munich.

This renders the idea of the ill-conceived Super League more spurious because the supposed minnow still fights for a place at the top table today. This brings excitement and uncertainty, two indices that make us continue to love football.