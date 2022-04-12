Karim Benzema scored the all-important goal that ensured that Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League semi-final ahead of Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Though Los Blancos lost 3-2 at Santiago Bernabeau, they scaled through with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

Having won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last week, many thought Los Blancos will easily seal their place in the last four but that was not the case as the Blues gave the Spanish giants a run for their money.

Chelsea showed champions stuff as they initially overturned their 3-1 first-leg defeat to drag the game into extra-time before Benzema broke their heart with his crucial goal.

Thomas Tuchel made just one change from the weekend, with Reece James coming in for Andreas Christensen.

On his part, Ancelotti kept the same lineup as last week, with the one enforced change in defence (Nacho for Éder Militão

England star Mason Mount gave the Blues the needed lifeline as he edged them in front after just 16 minutes as he powered past former Blues stopper Thibaut Courtois from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s pass.

The Blues picked up where they left off after the restart as German star Antonio Rudiger got up highest to power home a fine header from a corner to make it 2-0

Chelsea made it 3-0 through Timo Werner and it looked like they had done enough to continue their drive to defend the title they won last season.

A moment of magic by Luka Modric turned things around as the Croats swung a sumptuous pass that was well connected to by Rodygro who made sure the tie went into extra time.

It was in the first half of extra-time that Benzema struck again to make it 3-2 and send Real Madrid into the semi-final.