Despite not being given a chance by many, Villarreal have qualified for the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze was the hero for the Yellow Submarines as his late goal saw them forcing Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw and thus proceed to their first semi-final in 16 years with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Six-time European champions Bayern who lost by a lone goal in the first leg in Spain last week had equalled the score when Robert Lewandowski drilled in off the post for the lead in the 52nd minute with his 13th goal of the competition this season.

Bayern then had a wealth of possessions in the Villarreal half with Thomas Muller and Dayot Upamecano missing great chances.

However, with no more goals coming from either side, the game appeared to be destined to enter into extra time.

Alas! That was not the case as Villarreal produced a fast which saw Gerard Moreno deliver a wonderful pass to the back post where Chukwueze, who had only been on the pitch three minutes, slammed the ball home into the roof of the net.

This is Villarreal’s first Champions League semi-final in 16 years and Chukwueze, who won last season’s Europa League with the team, will be hoping for bigger things this term.

Only three Nigerian players, Finidi George, Kanu Nwankwo and John Obi Mikel have been opportune to lift the Champions League.

Chukwueze will be hoping to join this exclusive list as Villarreal will be facing either Liverpool or Benfica in the semi-final.