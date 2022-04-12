The Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has publicly declared he is favourably disposed to hiring expatriate managers for the Super Eagles, instead of relying on home-grown coaches.

Mr Pinnick made his position known during an exclusive interview with Arise TV.

The NFF boss, while asserting he has the ultimate respect for indigenous coaches, especially those that excelled as players for the national team, said the things he knows and sees, which are not in the public knowledge, make him tilt more towards foreign coaches.

He said: “I don’t disrespect our indigenous coaches. Most especially those that played in the national teams have paid their dues.

“There are some things that I see that you ordinarily will not see. There are things that I know in my position that you may not know. The reason I advocate for a foreign coach is because they come in with a different mindset.

“They cannot be swayed by sentiments. All that they are after is success. This is why they come with their tactics and methods. It is not that I do not believe in our coaches but they need to develop that mindset. We have coaches that are quite competent but the question is: Are they good enough for us for now? I am a Nigerian and a firm believer in Nigeria but our circumstances are different.”

Pinnick who remains downcasted by Nigeria’s miss from the Qatar 2022 World Cup suggests that key ingredients for success as seen in the case of the Teranga Lions of Senegal are missing in today’s Nigeria’s setting at that counts for a lot.

He said, “Take the case of Aliou Cisse of Senegal. He was given eight years to learn and stay with the Teranga Lions. He was supported by the Senegal FA and the people. Augustin Senghor, Senegal FA President has been there for the 13th or 14th year and it is now that he has started winning, almost everything.

Senegal won the AFCON in Cameroon, qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and has been ranked Number 1 in Africa for almost two years now. He won the AFCON because he was able to learn the rope and the dynamics of African football and its politics. That is the dividend of good leadership. Not political leadership but football leadership.

“Will it shock you to hear that Senghor is a Christian and from the minority part of Senegal? He’s from a tribe that is just five per cent of Senegal. And yet, they are giving him all the support he needs to pilot the country’s football to greater heights. They buried all forms of religious and ethnic diversity to forge ahead.

“Their focus is success on the pitch and nothing else. That is why it is not a surprise to discerning minds of the success being recorded by Senegal today. So until we develop a mindset wanting to succeed, irrespective of who is on board, it will be difficult for us.” Pinnick added.

Mr Pinnick’s assertion gives credence to reports suggesting that a new foreign manager will be taking over the Super Eagles in the coming days.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the Nigeria Football Federation has actively set in motion the process of getting a new set of coaching teams for the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles.

Some of the names being brandished for the Super Eagles job include ex Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, former PSG and France World Cup-winning coach Laurent Blanc and even Jose Paseiro who was initially contacted weeks after Gernot Rohr’s exit.