A good number of Nigerian players had exciting moments in their respective clubs over the weekend. Some were on target in their various leagues. As expected, some of the other Nigerian players on parade failed to impress while some were even outrightly denied playing time.

PREMIUM TIMES beams the searchlight on a number of Nigerian players in several leagues in Europe and gives insight into their performances over the weekend.

EPL [England]

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)

The duo of Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester City’s 2-1 victory over Eberechi Eze’s Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

Lookman started for the Foxes while Kelechi entered for Patson Daka in the 76th minute.

Lookman in the first half put his club in front after connecting with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s through ball in the 39th minute. The forward dribbled past his opponents before he slotted home to record his fifth goal of the season. He was later substituted in the 77th minute for Harvey Barnes.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored last week, couldn’t replicate the same feat during his short spell in the game.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi had a moment of relief with his club, Everton after they recorded their first victory in eight games over Manchester United.

Having witnessed the shocking 3-2 away defeat to Burnley during the week, Iwobi was instrumental in Frank’s Lampard’s relegation fight with Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute lone goal victory over United at Goodison Park.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Frank Onyeka wasn’t in Thomas Frank’s squad that defeated West Ham two-nil on Sunday. Onyeka has made 20 appearances so far this season.

Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo, Troost Ekong and Samuel Kalu (Watford)

Just like Onyeka, the trio of Etebo, Ekong, and Kalu didn’t feature in Watford’s three-nil home defeat to Leeds. Dennis came on for the injured Juan Hernandez in the 39th minute but couldn’t rescue the Hornets.

Championship

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Semi Ajayi’s West Brom suffered a 3-1 home loss to Stoke City.

The Nigerian defender played throughout the encounter but failed to prevent goals from coming in as the Baggies failed to keep their winning ways at the Hawthorns.

Ajayi made two clearances, one interception, and three tackles.

Pro-league [Belgium]

Paul Onuachu (Genk)

Paul fired blanks as his club, KRC Genk picked a two-nil away victory over RFC Seraing.

It was Genk’s 15th victory of the season and Onuachu could only provide just one shot on target during 90 minutes. Onuachu has scored 19 goals with two assists in his 29 appearances.

Alhassan Yusuff (Royal Antwerp)

Nigerian wonder-kid, Alhassan Yusuff, 21, played during Antwerp’s 1-1 draw to Cercle Brugge.

The Nigerian midfielder played throughout the contest but could only fire one shot on target. He has scored three goals and registered one assist in his 26 appearances.

SPFL [Scotland]

Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun (Rangers)

Joe Aribo shined in Rangers’ four-nil heavy victory over ST. Mirren. The Nigerian midfielder played for 90 minutes and scored his side’s fourth goal of the encounter.

Aribo, 25, is having a great scoring season with his eighth goal-a goal of the season contender. Meanwhile, the duo of Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun didn’t take part in the game.

La Liga [Spain]

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Samuel Chukwueze played for 78 minutes during Villarreal’s 1-1 draw with Athletic. The 22-year-old who featured against Bayern Munich created an assist in the 60th minute that helped the Submarines earn a share of the spoils in the La Liga contest.

Chukwueze has played 20 times in which he made five-goal contributions during those games.

Serie A [Italy]

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Osimhen’s goal and assist weren’t enough for Lucio Spaletti’s men as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Florentina at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen, who just resumed club business after the international break, helped Dries Merten level in the 58th minute before he scored a consolation goal in the 84th minute.

The 23-year-old has been in the news over his uncouth reactions to former Nigerian international, Victor Ikpeba who questioned some of Osimhen’s decisions in front of goal. Osimhen has now scored 12 goals in 21 league appearances this season.

Ola Aina (Torino)

Nigerian defender Ola Aina came in for Winifred Singo in the 64th minute during Torino’s goalless draw with League leaders, AC Millan.

It was the defender’s first game since December when he played against Inter.

Aina could only make one clearance and interception during his 26 minutes of play as he seeks more playing time under Ivan Juric.