The 2018/19 Premier League season was close. This 2021/22 could be a closer one between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The first meeting this season in October ended 2-2 in an exhilarating see-saw encounter.

The 197th meeting on Sunday could become a pivotal encounter for the winner.

For the benefit of the neutrals, this should end in a draw so that the title battle will continue to be as intense until the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola admitted in his pre-match briefing that, in retirement, he will remember how much Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team pushed him.

“I will always remember the time here when I am retired and I will remember the biggest opponent was Liverpool,” he said.

Since they first met in the Bundesliga, there have been 22 clashes and both have nine wins each. In all EPL stats this season, both teams almost mirror images of each another.

Klopp has tried to downplay the result by saying, “It is an important game–a very important game–but, how we now realised in the beginning, there is a season after this game and these games are as important as the others.”

Who will decide this or what will be the decisive moment?

The countdown to kickoff is on and both managers have released their team list for the Super Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium

Team News

Man City Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz.

Kickoff at the Etihad … Manchester City vs Liverpool

Big save by Alisson Becker… Raheem Sterling found himself in a great scoring position but Alisson Becker denied him with a great effort

Free kick as Fabinho from Liverpool trips Kyle Walker

Goal!!! Kevin De Bruyne score from a shot with the left foot, that takes a deflection. Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

Bernardo Silva provided the assist for the goal and the defending Champions have the bright start they wanted

The game is temporarily halted due to fireworks on the pitch.

The game is back on with Manchester City slightly dominating ball possession possession: Manchester City: 53%, Liverpool: 47%

GOAL!!!! Equaliser.. Diego Jota makes it 1-1 for Liverpool

Exquisite touch and sweet finishing by Jota.. Game on at the Etihad Stadium

Between Manchester City and Liverpool they have scored 147 goals between themselves before today with the Reds scoring the most 77

Good effort by Gabriel Jesus as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it for Liverpool

Though the two keepers have conceded a goal each, they have made good saves so far

Corner for City to be taken by Foden Liverpool relieve the pressure with Allison make a routine save

21 Minutes gone .. Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

A shot by Rodri is blocked.

Ederson Moraes almost cost his team a goal after a defensive blunder but the Brazilian is lucky

We are more than halfway through the first half … Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Ball Possession: Manchester City: 53%, Liverpool: 47

YELLOW CARD: Andrew Robertson commits a rough foul on an De Bryune and goes into the referee’s book.

Big chance for de Bryune but he misses the opportunity to put City ahead

Five attempts for Man City while Liverpool have two

Good strike by Cancelo for Man City..but no goal

Only a side netting

35 Minutes played.. Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Not for long… Gabriel Jesus makes it 2-1 for Liverpool

Cancelo provided the assist as the Brazilian shoots City in front for the second time in this Super Sunday clash

Another yellow card for Man City as Bernardo Silva is booked for a foul

As it stands . Man City have a four point advantage at the top of the EPL table

Half Time: Man City 2-1 Liverpool