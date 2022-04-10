The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is set for its Matchday 22 games which will spill from the weekend through to Tuesday across different venues all over the country.

The pick of the fixture list is definitely the clash of the titans in Aba between Oriental rivals – Enyimba and Rangers.

There are equally some other interesting pairings that should catch the attention of domestic football fans.

There were a lot of talking points in the NPFL last weekend and much more is expected as the intense battle among the clubs continues.

Having been condemned to their first Oriental derby defeat in their last outing against their neighbours Abia Warriors, Finidi George and Enyimba will seek to bounce back against another difficult rival, the Flying Antelopes.

Top four-match picks

Enyimba vs Enugu Rangers

Unarguably, the game between these South-Western clubs stands to be one of the oldest derbies in the top flight.

The People’s Elephant and Flying Antelopes have met 21 times in the last 10 years. Enyimba have the upper hand with 10 victories compared to the Rangers who have seven victories.

The last time they met this season, it was at Nnewi, the then adopted ground of Rangers, and Enyimba snatched all three points; thanks to Emeka Obioma’s 88th minute strike.

However, while the rich records of Enyimba should inspire confidence, their shaky performances of late have sown doubts in the minds of their fans.

The two-time Africa champions have won just one of their last five games while Rangers can boast of four victories in its last five matches.

While Enyimba’s home record this season has been far from convincing, the Rangers on the other hand have picked more draws on the road; only second to Rivers United this season.

Finidi will be under bigger pressure as he seeks to pick vital points against Maikaba’s Rangers on Sunday.

Position: Enyimba: 8th, 29 points; Rangers: 3rd, 37 points

Players to watch

Enyimba: Victor Mbaoma, Austin Oladapo and Ekene Awazie

Rangers: Kenechukwu Agu, Chidiebere Nwobodo and Ossy Martins

Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars

This pairing accords Lobi Stars coach, Baba Ganaru, q chance to play against his former side Kano Pillars. Ganaru won the League with the Sai Masu Gida in 2012 and 2013.

Just like the Enyimba and Rangers, Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars also have a long history having played 21 times in the last 10 years. Lobi and Pillars have eight wins each and have drawn the rest.

The game on Sunday will determine who leads between both sides in the head to head. It could be predicted as a win for Lobi Stars due to Kano Pillars’ poor performances on the road as the home team fight to stave off relegation.

Positions: Lobi Stars; 17th, 22 points; Kano Pillars; 14th, 25 points

Players to watch

Lobi Stars: Raphael Ayagwa and Endurance Ebedebiri

Kano Pillars: Ifeanyi Eze and Rabiu Ali

Kwara United vs Plateau United

With the frenetic pace set by league leaders Rivers United, Plateau United have to seek three points from every match they play from now till the end of the season but Monday’s visit to Ilorin will be a tough nut to crack.

In their last eight encounters, Plateau United have defeated Kwara United five times and drawn once. The record might give Plateau United an edge but the current home performance of the Afonja Warriors might negate that. The Afonja Warriors have won nine of 10 home games so far and their only draw was against Rangers in early January.

Going to play in Ilorin is like visiting Lion’s den but Fidelis Ilechukwu and his boys will hope to get at least a point to keep pace with Rivers United.

Positions: Kwara United; 5th, 34 points; Plateau United; 2nd, 44 points

Players to Watch

Kwara United: Stephen Jude, Samad Kadiri and Kabiru Balogun

Plateau United: Izuchukwu Chimezie, Andrew Ikefe, and Mohammed Zulkilful

Akwa United vs Shooting Stars

Ayodeji Ayeni will be in Uyo on Monday as he eyes his first victory with Akwa United after his unveiling as substantive manager when they host Shooting Stars.

Although Ayeni said the transformation will take some time as he isn’t a magician, fans would want to see the Promise Keepers do more by outscoring their opponents.

Ayeni is unbeaten in his first two matches, as he obtained credible draws against league leaders Rivers United and in Kano against Pillars.

Shooting Stars have promised their fans a possible change as they seek to fix loose ends with the club. The Oluyole Warriors have only won once on the road. The last time they did was against MFM in January.

Meanwhile, the game stands to be a decider for both sides on the table. A victory for 3SC will take them above Akwa United while a defeat could see them drop as low as 15th place on the table.

Positions: Akwa United; 9th, 29points; Shooting Stars; 12th, 27points

Fixtures

Sunday – 4 pm

Sunshine Stars vs Abia Warriors

Enyimba vs Rangers

Niger Tornadoes vs Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars

MFM vs Dakkada

Monday – 4 pm

Gombe United vs Nasarawa United

Kwara United vs Plateau United

Akwa United vs Shooting Stars

Tuesday – 4 pm

Heartland vs Remo Stars

Katsina United vs Rivers United