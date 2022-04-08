The concluding matchday 21 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL were played on Thursday in three centers across the country.

Just like the earlier midweek games, the three games played on Thursday were all won by the home teams with identical 1-0 scorelines, and the outcome of the games impacted the NPFL table.

Rivers United continued their unbeaten streak in the League; recording a lone goal victory over visiting Lobi Stars.

Lobi Stars, who are just adjusting to life under Baba Ganaru’s leadership, could not replicate their last weekend’s outstanding performance against the league leaders.

Stanley Eguma’s side, who last tasted defeat in February, increased their unbeaten run to 10 games in the league. Nyima Nwagua’s left-footed shot gave the hosts the lead in the 15th minute.

After a tough fight between both sides, Lobi Stars suffered another blow as Ifeanyi Ogba picked a red card in stoppage time. The victory meant Rivers United maintained their number one position on the log with 46 points from 21 matches.

Other games

League title contenders, Plateau United, returned to winning ways as they earned maximum points with a late goal over Niger Tornadoes in Jos.

Andrew Ikefe’s 89th minute shot sealed victory for the Peace Boys who are in the second position with 44 points while Niger Tornadoes are hovering around the relegation zone in the 16th position with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Kabiru Dogo’s Wikki Tourists got their revenge against Sunshine Stars with a lone victory in Bauchi. Sunshine Stars who just announced the appointment of its Cameroonian coach Emmanuel Deutsch lost by the odd goal.

Abubakar Aliyu’s spot-kick gave the hosts the lead in the first three minutes of the game and they held on to that slim lead till the end of the game

With the win, Wikki Tourists usurped Sunshine in the sixth position with a point while the Akure Gunners dropped to the seventh with 29 points.